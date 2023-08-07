Sanders names Department of Commerce chief of staff as secretary of Department of Finance and Administration

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed Jim Hudson, chief of staff at the state Department of Commerce, as secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, Sanders announced Monday morning.

Hudson succeeds Larry Walther, who was sworn in as state treasurer Monday by state Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland. Sanders appointed Walther to the state treasurer post after the death of state Treasurer Mark Lowery on July 26.

“Jim has devoted his career to serving the people and State of Arkansas," Sanders said in a news release. "He has helped lead our state to record low unemployment and strong economic growth and has the experience we need to keep Arkansas’ finances strong. I’m honored that he has agreed to serve in my Cabinet and help us make Arkansas the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

In June Hudson withdrew as a candidate for the executive director job at the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System after trustees interviewed him for the post.

At that time, Hudson said in an email to system Human Resources Manager Vicky Fowler that after "Spending some time this weekend in prayerful reflection on the executive director position at ATRS, I truly believe this isn't the right opportunity for me at this time."

For the past four-and-a-half years, Hudson has held various leadership positions in the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Arkansas Department of Commerce, most recently serving as chief of staff under Secretary Hugh McDonald, according to the governor's office. In his role as chief of staff, Hudson had the responsibility for driving improved efficiency and effectiveness of the department across all nine of its divisions.

Prior to joining AEDC, Hudson served for 11 years in pastoral ministry at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock, according to the governor's office. Before his work at Fellowship, he served as chief legal counsel for Technisource, a technology staffing and solutions company in Little Rock, and at Staffmark, a commercial staffing company in Fayetteville.

Hudson also held various legal and human resources positions with ALLTEL in Little Rock.