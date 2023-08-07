Shrum, McCullough hit back-to-back home runs to give Naturals the lead

Naturals 9, Cardinals 8

Dillan Shrum and Morgan McCullough hit back-to-back home runs to give Northwest Arkansas the lead and the Naturals held on to win their third straight game Sunday night at Hammons Field.

With the win, the Naturals climbed into first place of the Texas League North second-half standings by a half-game over Springfield.

Shrum's three-run blast gave the Naturals a 7-5 lead. It was his 10th of the season and fifth of the week. McCullough added a solo shot to make it 8-5 in the top of the eighth.

Springfield scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on Mike Antico's run-scoring double to get the Cardinals within 8-6. Shrum added a sacrifice fly to score a run in the ninth for a 9-6 lead.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Yefri Del Rosario retired Aaron Antonini with two runners on to end the game and notch his first save.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out against Naturals starter Noah Cameron (Central Arkansas) in the bottom of the fifth and scored four runs to grab a 5-2 lead. Pedro Pages drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 2-2. Arquimedes Gamboa followed with a two-run double. L.J. Jones added a run-scoring groundout.

Jorge Bonifacio hit his 18th home run, a two-run shot in the top of the sixth, to pull the Naturals within 5-4.