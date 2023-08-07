The Vibe’s tunes make for cool time at Live@5

On a hot Friday evening, the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' monthly Live@5 organizers picked the cool air conditioned interior of Art Space on Main's Kline Family Foundation Event Gallery to host live music by The Vibe.

More than patrons turned out to for jazz, blues, rock, neo-soul, R&B and gospel music provided by the four young musicians.

This was The Vibes' second appearance with ASC following their last performance in August 2022.

The group has been together since 2015 and currently consists of longtime front man Kourtland Jackson on drums, Dennis Coleman and Justin Tatum featured on twin keyboards and bassist Peter Pryor.

There has been a change in the band members since their previous performance with Tatum and Pryor new to the group. Pryor replaced former bass player Deketric Smith and Tatum sat in for the evening in place of Landon DeLouch on electric piano. Special guest included Ryan Allen of Pine Bluff and Tyler Lewis from Little Rock contributed vocals on occasional numbers.

The combination of assorted talents spun a modern jazz style Spyro Gyra tone to their tunes with a strong bass guitar and snapping snare drum providing a solid backdrop to every song. The pair of keyboard synthesizers laid down everything from organ to piano to guitar lead and rhythms throughout the evening.

Among the variety of covers, Pryor included original compositions such as the well-received "Motown with a Twist."

"It's a tough journey and folks will tell you 'oh yea, we want you to come play' then we never hear back from them again," Jackson said between tunes. "I can't say thanks to you guys enough for your support and to the Arts & Science Center for giving us a platform to perform on."

Front man Jackson welcomed his father to sit in on drums while the younger Jackson took the microphone front and center to sing Stevie Wonder's "Superstition." The lively rendition brought the, up until then, laid back crowd to its feet filling the dance floor.

"We're currently getting ready to do some support for American Idol's Lucy Love," said Jackson during a short break between sets. "Fans can follow us on Instagram at 'The Vibe underscore Arkansas."

Friday night also included ASC's wire wrapped earring workshop next door at the main building, 701 Main St., conducted by artisan Mary Pat Tate. Eight students were in attendance, including several repeat pupils.

Other activities provided by ASC include a two-part "Printing in the Digital World" workshop on back-to-back Saturdays Aug. 19 and 26. The highly informative classes on converting hand-painted art into digital copies are for ages 14 and up and conducted by ASC's own Mathew J. Howard. The cost includes all supplies at $20 for members and $25 for non-members. For details or to register, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.