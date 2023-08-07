Travs fall short in sixth straight loss

It's hard for one play to fully encapsulate a week's worth of baseball.

But when Isiah Gilliam's would-be game-tying home run fell into the glove of center fielder Korry Howell, it did just that. The Arkansas Travelers fell 6-3 to the San Antonio Missions Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, capping off a six-game series sweep for the Missions.

Before the series, Arkansas held a 60-35 record on the season and had not lost more than three games consecutively.

"To have a chance to tie the game there," Travelers manager Mike Freeman said. "Gilliam deserved every right for that to be a home run and, you know, the winds blow in the wrong direction, they're playing no doubles because of the score of the game and some of those factors are out of our control. He did what he needed to do and he wasn't rewarded. That's the frustrating thing about baseball.

"When you lose five [games in a row] and you feel like you're clawing your way to try and get back in the game and you do everything that you want to do and it doesn't happen, it makes it sting a little bit more."

Arkansas scored in the second inning when Josh Morgan hit a single to right field, scoring Gilliam to make the score 1-0.

In the third inning, San Antonio went ahead 2-1 with RBI hits from Juan Fernandez and Michael De La Cruz. But Arkansas matched to regain the lead, 3-2, when Spencer Packard hit his 10th home run this season to right center field.

In the fourth inning, Howell hit a triple off of the left-center field wall, scoring two runners to give the Missions a 4-3 lead. In the sixth inning, San Antonio scored two runs, one on a passed ball by Arkansas catcher Matt Scheffler and another on a single by Justin Farmer to give the Missions a three-run advantage.

In the seventh inning, Robert Perez Jr. stepped to the plate with two Arkansas runners on and no outs. Similar to Gilliam's hit, his was inches away from making a difference in the score as it was lined directly to shortstop Ripken Reyes for the double play.

"I think that's kind of what reveals itself as baseball because it was a routine play and they turn it easily, but Robert hit it 110 miles an hour off the bat," Freeman said. "So it's like, if he's a couple of degrees higher, it's in the gap and it's a one-run game with a guy on second. It really wasn't frustrating, I would say [it was] more disappointing that he hit it right to the guy. But that's just kind of the way it goes."

The Travelers secured their spot in the postseason for the first time since 2019 back in June when they finished the first half with a Texas League North-leading 45-24 record. With an eye toward that, Freeman looked for a silver lining following the sixth loss in as many days.

"When you get swept in a six-game series, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth," Freeman said. "I thought we played some good games, [I] thought we played some poor games. But, you know, I think it's gonna be good for us to go through it. We haven't obviously gone through something like this yet this season. So it's a good kind of wake-up call and it's good to go through it now [rather] than towards the end of the season, leading to playoffs."