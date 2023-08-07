Tyson Foods closing North Little Rock chicken processing plant and three other facilities in cost-cutting move

Tyson Foods Inc. said Monday it is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs.

The company said the plants being closed include the North Little Rock chicken processing facility at 3800 E. Progress St. as well as plants at Corydon, Ind.; Dexter, Mo. and Noel, Mo.

Tyson said that it will shift production to other facilities and halt operations at the four plants in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024. The company currently estimates having $300 million to $400 million in total charges, based on a preliminary analysis.

In 2018, Tyson celebrated 50 years of production at the North Little Rock plant.

“The North Little Rock plant has played a key role in the history and success of our company,” John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods’ Board of Directors, said in a 2018 news release. “Our purchase of the plant in 1969 marked the start of our production of further-processed chicken, which became the cornerstone of our poultry business. It also enabled us to enter the food service business. I’m proud of our North Little Rock team members and the work they continue to do today to serve our customers.”

The 76,000-square foot facility began operation in April 1968 as part of Prospect Farms, Inc. of North Little Rock specializing in food service products, the company said. Tyson Foods acquired Prospect Farms in 1969.

Tyson started a plan in fiscal 2022 where it targeted $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024. The company said that it realized more than $700 million of savings in fiscal 2022, which partially offset the impacts of inflationary market conditions. Tyson topped its $1 billion target in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, more than a year ahead of its plan.

“While current market dynamics remain challenging, Tyson Foods is fully committed to our vision of delivering sustainable, top line growth and margin improvement,” said Donnie King, Tyson's president and chief executive officer. “I’m encouraged by the improvements we made this quarter, including our Tyson Core Business lines that continue to outpace our peers in volume growth.”

“The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri, demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term.”

In May Tyson posted a loss in its second quarter and cut its sales forecast due to the cost of plant closures and layoffs.

Tyson has been trying to cut costs over the past several months. It closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas. In March it announced the closure of two plants in Arkansas and Virginia in order to better use available capacity at other facilities.

Tyson laid off 15% of its senior leadership and 10% of its corporate workers in April as it faces steep inflation on labor, grain and other inputs.

The company also reported its fiscal third-quarter financial results on Monday. Tyson posted a loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the period ended July 1. A year earlier it earned $750 million, or $2.07 per share.

The current quarter included a goodwill impairment charge of $448 million.

Removing asset impairment charges and restructuring costs, the Springdale-based company earned 15 cents per share. That's well below the 34 cents per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue totaled $13.14 billion, down from $13.5 billion a year ago.

Tyson still anticipates fiscal 2023 revenue in a range of $53 billion to $54 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue of $53.74 billion.

Shares dropped 8% before the market open.





Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press.