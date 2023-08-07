UAPB’s School of Education seeks to keep prospective teachers in Pine Bluff, Delta region

An educator preparation program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is combating a shortage of certified teachers across the Delta and south Arkansas by motivating future educators to remain in the region beyond graduation.

A dean at the historically Black college said she believes their efforts will improve the well-being of communities throughout the region "one teacher at a time."

To do that, Kimberley Davis, dean of the university's School of Education, said her program aims to prepare educators by providing extensive opportunities to work in and build relationships with area schools, ensuring they are are certified to teach immediately upon graduation, and providing sustained support for students even after completion of the program.

Davis acknowledged the issues that the Delta and south Arkansas face in retaining educators.

"We need more teachers," Davis said. "And not just more teachers. We need more teachers of color, specifically African American males."

A 2021 report by TNTP, formerly The New Teacher Project, states that roughly 4% of teachers across Arkansas were uncertified at the time their report was published, over double the national average of 1.7%. In the Delta and south Arkansas, though, the percentages of uncertified teachers were especially concentrated. As many as 56% of the teachers in the Helena-West Helena School District and 52% of those in Forrest City were uncertified, for instance.

Black students in Arkansas were "more than five times more likely to attend school in a high-shortage district than white students," according to the report.

A lack of academic credentials was among the reasons cited in the study for the shortage. Many of the adults in these communities lacked bachelor's degrees.

The covid-19 pandemic also made it harder for districts across the state to staff classrooms with certified educators.

Arkansas' public school system, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, saw an overall uptick in teacher turnover during the pandemic, according to a study by a research team at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

The state's typical teacher retention rate of nearly 80% in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years dropped to 76.9% in 2021 and to 74.4% in the 2022-23 school year, the team found.

PARTNERSHIPS

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's teacher education program seeks to counter the diminished ranks of certified teachers in the region by motivating prospective educators to become full-time teachers in the schools where they student taught. For Davis, a key "retention mechanism" is the partnerships the program builds with districts in the region.

"Our goal is to have all of our students working with our different partners, and once it's time for our students to graduate we have a job for them," she said.

The program collaborates with not only the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, but also the Lee County School District and the Little Rock and North Little Rock school districts, she said.

Teachers in the program are also required to be in the field for a full school year before they are able to graduate. Four students will be doing so this semester, two of whom will be full-time elementary teachers, Davis said.

Such efforts allow future educators to build relationships with students and administrators before graduation.

"They're able to connect theory to practice, and they're also able to build rapport with the school district in hopes of future employment," she said.

The relationship between the teacher education program and school districts relies on two-way communication, said Monica McMurray, director of recruitment and retention for the Pine Bluff School District. She also acts as liaison between the district and the education school.

According to McMurray, at least 45% of the district's teachers graduated from the university at some point. Further, the district has been able to keep 98% of the prospective educators placed there by the school of education.

So many teachers hail from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, in fact, that the district has to take into account the university's homecoming week on its instructional calendars; they often have to tap more substitute teachers during that week, she said.

"That's how huge the alumni population has been over the past few years," McMurray said.

The high rate of recruitment and retention in the district is due to the firsthand experience the program's prospective educators get while student teaching, and because the district doesn't have to wait for them to become licensed after graduation, according to McMurray.

In order to ensure the School of Education's students are fully certified and ready to teach on the first day of class, the School of Education requires its students to pass all components of the Praxis test, an assessment that measures prospective educators' teaching knowledge and skills.

"The students that we place as student teachers, we're able to offer them jobs right away," McMurray said. "And that's how we keep them."

SUPPORT FOR PROSPECTIVE TEACHERS

Providing opportunities with partner districts and actively recruiting students into the program isn't enough, though, according to Davis. The School of Education also strives to help students address their academic, performance, financial, mental and emotional needs.

Juggling class, tuition and student teaching while also meeting personal needs can put a strain on prospective educators, the dean said. The education school has a number of nontraditional students who must make money in order for their families to survive.

Fortunately, the program's students are able to earn money during their internships and have completed all of their coursework by the time those internships begin, according to Davis. While not the norm for residencies in other programs, the dean said her School of Education wants prospective educators to be able to focus on teaching, rather than "trying to survive."

Students in the program also grapple with the professional and personal requirements of teaching, according to Davis.

"Most of our students struggle with self-advocacy," she said. They also need help with building their motivational skills, classroom and behavior management, instructional planning and thinking about the pupils with whom they will one day work.

Many are also hesitant about taking the Praxis test because they're "afraid," according to the dean. Davis said she believes the assessment is the only significant obstacle that deters her students and causes them to change their major.

In response, the education school aims to provide support for students trying to pass the Praxis, as well as professional development. First, the program identifies students' strengths, then it determines areas of deficit before coming up with resources to address those needs.

The program closely looks at data on the performance of its prospective teachers, using test evaluation instruments and surveys that identify what areas students feel least comfortable in. Seminars provide professional development and coaching to aid teacher hopefuls in the areas where they could use the most improvement.

That support is critical to ensuring prospective teachers remain in the program through graduation, according to Davis. The School of Education's overall retention rate for undergraduates is 81.6%, while it's 75.3% for students in their graduate-level program, the dean said.

Davis said she hopes to graduate between 10 and 15 students in the fall and spring of each year.

IMPACT

In Pine Bluff, Mayor Shirley Washington said graduates of the School of Education have a "powerful effect" on her community when they choose to make it their home.

"If employed in classrooms, gifted teachers can change lives and help our children become more equipped for the world" she said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Those who remain in the city after graduation, growing the population by raising their children there, can revitalize neighborhoods by acquiring or constructing new homes. Their purchase of goods and services also helps local businesses to thrive, according to Washington.

The mayor said Pine Bluff is doing "everything it can" to make itself the sort of place where graduates will want to live, with investments in infrastructure, parks and recreation and public safety.

McMurray said the district's connection to the university's School of Education is a "big deal."

"Our district is predominantly an African American district, and that shared pride with the university, the historical perspective of the university, as well being one of an African American background, that pride is one that goes deep," she said. "And that's something that's shared."

Davis said she believes her program's efforts are different from many others because of the close-knit relationship between the university and its partnering school districts.

"Many of our students are not from Arkansas, but they end up staying here because they feel like they're a part of the community," she said.

According to Davis, many people who consider Pine Bluff emphasize negatives, such as high crime and low literacy rates. However, she believes her program can change the narrative around the city. She hopes that, in producing teachers of high quality, the university will likewise foster students of high quality, "which will ultimately change our community."

"We won't see it quickly, but it has the ability to make a difference over time," the dean said.

OTHER EFFORTS

Teach for America, a national nonprofit organization that places corps members in underserved schools for at least two years, has also grappled with recruiting and retaining educators in the Delta in recent years.

Like many districts and educator preparation programs, the organization saw disruptions due to covid-19 and has struggled to recruit teachers for classrooms in the Delta, especially when competing with major urban centers.

"In the Delta it's sometimes hard to convince folks to settle and move here," said Zack Huffman, a fundraising and network recruitment specialist for the organization's "Greater Delta" region.

Rather than focusing on virtual recruitment, a pandemic-era strategy that Huffman said wasn't very effective, Teach for America is now focused on regional applicants. The organization seeks to identify pockets of talent in Arkansas' higher institutions of learning, according to the specialist.

That regional outlook is working, Huffman said. In total, 88% of incoming corps members for the greater Delta region are from the area, a 33-year high. The program also retained all of its teachers last year.

"We believe the talent's here," he said. "We're leaving no stone unturned to get them into classrooms."

Bolstering these recruitment efforts is a virtual, paid and part-time program launched about two years ago, the Ignite Fellowship. The program, open to college students, allows participants to get experience developing relationships with students in a Teach for America classroom. Those fellows are 43% more likely to apply for the Teach for America corps, he said.

Applications for Teach for America in the greater Delta region opens Aug. 18. Applications for the Ignite Fellowship are open now, with a Nov. 15 deadline.