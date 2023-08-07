VA hosting PACT Act information gathering at Fayetteville campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Veterans Affairs Fayetteville Medical Center is hosting a summer gathering Tuesday for veterans and their families to learn more about the PACT Act, and VA health care and benefits they have earned and deserve.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law expanding VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service.

All veterans, family members, and caregivers are encouraged to attend the PACT Act Summer VetFest, which will be from 3 to 7 p.m. outside Building 21 on the VA Fayetteville Medical Center campus, 1100 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville.

In addition to food, music, and other activities, VA health care and benefits professionals, veteran advocates and community partners will be on-site to help answer any questions.

"We want all veterans and survivors to apply today for their PACT Act benefits," Medical Director George Velez said in a news release. "Our staff will be at this event to help Veterans apply, enroll in VA health care, and learn more about VA services."

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency. Veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an "Intent to File" by Aug. 9, 2023, will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The PACT Act brings these changes:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-911 eras.

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.

Helps VA improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.

For more information visit: www.va.gov/pact.com .