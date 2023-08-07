Vehicle wrecks in state leave two people dead, two injured

Two people died and two others were injured Saturday in two separate incidents on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Justin Tomlinson, 31, of Little Rock died Saturday shortly before 5 a.m. in a two-vehicle wreck in rural Pulaski County.

Tomlinson, the report said, was eastbound on Arkansas 294 near Park Drive in a 2007 Yamaha R1 when he was struck by a westbound 2005 Ford Explorer that crossed the center line.

Tomlinson's passenger was Brittney Williams, 29, of Conway, police said.

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Ford, Princeton Staples, 35, of Jacksonville was also taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, police said.

Also on Saturday, Jayson Tinsley, 22, of Fayetteville died about 2 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash near West Fork in Washington County.

The report said Tinsley was southbound on Interstate 49 when his 2006 BMW 5CI left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

His vehicle then struck a rock bluff, overturned, landed on the passenger side and caught fire, police said.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes, according to the report.