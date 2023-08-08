Attorney general's office moving to Boyle Building in downtown Little Rock

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Tuesday announced plans to relocate his office to the historic Boyle Building in downtown Little Rock following renovations expected to be completed by late next year.

The attorney general's office will occupy the building under a 20-year lease, with the state having the option to purchase the building after the fifth year. Griffin said he anticipates the move would help save taxpayer dollars and develop downtown Little Rock.

"It's going to give us the space we need to have the professionalism and the training and all those other things that we need to best represent the state of Arkansas," Griffin said during a news conference at the Main Street Mall in downtown Little Rock.

The attorney general's office is currently located at 323 Center Street, Suite 200, in Little Rock. Taxpayers have paid approximately $30 million in rent for the office space over the past few decades. Griffin said he expects the rent on the new building to be at or slightly less than his office's current rent.

Jimmy Moses, of Moses Tucker Partners, said during the news conference it would cost roughly $35 million to renovate the building for the attorney general's office. Tax credits will help cover expenses.



