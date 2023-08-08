Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PBSD holds special election

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article.

Business After Hours set

Business After Hours will be held at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Hosts are Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are distributed. Only one food box per household is allowed. Individuals must complete a registration form and must be present to receive the food, according to a news release. Details: Annette Howard Dove, TOPPS founder/director, (870) 850-6011.

DAV announces virtual job fair

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will host the Virtual Military Spouse Job Fair, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. Veterans can also receive career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register for the job fair and access additional free resources, go to jobs.dav.org.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8

Election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold two called meetings, according to Chairman Mike Adam. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held on Aug. 8 at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On that day, the election board will begin meeting at 7 a.m. and remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center. The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots and approving manual audit of unofficial election results.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9

Pleasant View Ministries sets youth event

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., will present a Recommit Youth Conference at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10. The guest speaker will be Kourtney Smith, pastor of Destiny Worship Center in Pine Bluff. Shajaveon Winston of Highland Baptist Church in Pine Bluff will be the emcee, according to a news release. Refreshments will be served Thursday by PVM's Mission Society. Everyone is welcomed to attend. Transportation is available by contacting Mattie Hollien Allen at (719) 360-1523. Pleasant View's pastor is William A. Shaw Jr. and the youth director is John Proctor.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Black mayors meet in Altheimer, discuss area flooding

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association will host a community meeting in Altheimer to gain feedback from residents in the Little Bayou Meto watershed geographical area. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 510 E. Second St., Altheimer. This area includes the town of Altheimer and the communities of Birmac, Cornerstone, Ellison, Elmwood, English, Ferda, Gethsemane, Haywood, Lake Dick, Lake Farm, Langford, Madding, New Gascony, Newtown, Reydell, Richardson, Rob Roy, Sherrill, Swan Lake, Sweden, Tucker, and Wabbaseka, according to a news release.

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Generator, 435 S. Main St. Wilma Kindle is president, according to a news release.

Local NAACP sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 10. The meeting will be held at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., according to a news release.

GOP to host senator

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will host U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as the guest speaker during the 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the White Hall Community Center. Ticket are $60 each. Reserved tables for 8 guests are $480 or tables for 10 guests are $600, according to a news release. For tickets, contact Mandi Martin, (870) 510-4183 or Susan Over, (870) 692-1804. Checks should be payable to JCRC. Mail payments to 5602 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71603. Tickets can also be purchased at Cycle and Marine Super Center or directly from committee members. Catering will be by The Wood Shed. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

Through Thursday, Aug. 10

Foundation offers grants

Community foundation seeks grant requests nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may download an application for Giving Tree Grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications are available at arcf.org/givingtree. The application period began July 10. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Delta sisters/authors to sign books

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will sponsor a Back to School Book Signing featuring authors who are sorority sisters. The book signing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Authors are Zedralyn Butler, Kionna Henderson, Alice F. Horton and LaTonya Richardson, who are all members of Delta Sigma Theta, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. The event is presented by the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter's Arts and Letters Committee.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

School supply giveaway set at lodge

A school supply drive and giveaway will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2906 E. Harding Ave. The event will include food, games, door prizes, face painting, and bounce houses.The organizers are still accepting donations and plan to give away supplies to children at this event, according to a spokesman.Parents who receive government benefits will also be given information to receive a free tablet. Information will also be available on enrolling infants and pre-schoolers in programs, according to a flier.

St. John to give away food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is the sponsor along with community partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.Financial contributions can be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

Nature Center sets Plant Swap

The Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will host its Plant Swap from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12."Join with local people interested in horticulture or fellow lovers of flowers and plants," according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Downtown Development. "Bring your clippings to trade and show off your green thumb. Or, get the scoop on how to have a greener thumb. The Plant Swap is held the second Saturday of the month through October." Details: (501) 712-2947.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

3rd Ward residents to meet

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the ward are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The speaker will be Shannon Roberts of Family Church, Pine Bluff. Lauren Robertson, a health coach of LBR Fitness of Pine Bluff will make a presentation. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to a news release.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Sounds of Blue to feature DK Harrell

Port City Blues Society will host a special presentation, "Sounds of Blue--Blues Along the Bayou Bartholomew," at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The event is free for all. The event will feature the award winning blues artist, DK Harrell. Harrell recently released an album on Little Village Records, signed with Intrepid Artists International and is now touring in Brazil. At 7 p.m. before the concert, there will be an informal meet and greet, followed by a special Delta art exhibit and presentation on the blues and bayou culture of the region with updates on various cultural projects.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Genealogy Society to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society will meet Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum., Fourth Avenue and State Street. Speakers will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Kenneth Gray. The topic will be the 1971 Pine Bluff Schools' Integration Experiences. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Barraque Street observes anniversary

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 138th anniversary at 11 a.m. Aug. 20. The public is invited to attend. The theme is "A Church Founded and Fixed on Christ." The guest minister will be the Rev. Chris Jones, former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and a native of Pine Bluff.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 22 at noon. The July 25 meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Town Hall to address GVI plans for youth

The community is invited to a special town hall on the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Program and how it connects to law enforcement and the community to help youth. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff is hosting GVI in partnership with the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Sixth Division Juvenile Court, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health, and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. GVI will be responsible for going into schools, juvenile court, and streets to connect with young people. GVI workers and volunteers aim to find out the needs of youth on a personal case-by-case basis, and guide them to resources they need, according to the mayor's office.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Compassionate Friends slate 30th anniversary

Desha County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will observe its 30th anniversary of service to bereaved families who lost children of any age from any cause. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont, at Dumas. Parents, grandparents, siblings and supportive friends are invited to attend the brief program and reception, according to a news release. Those planning to attend the event must must RSVP by Aug. 20 by texting or calling (870) 866-6985, (972) 365-1930, or (870) 377-4299.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Chamber announces business forum

AR Biz Assist will present a forum on starting or running a small business.The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Presenters will include Kevin Bonnette of State Farm, a lawyer, Karie Bryan; LaTasha Randle of Relyance Bank, Richard Ricciardi of Simmons Bank, Dmitri Scott of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, Austin Logan of Arkansas Capital, and Jerry Talbert of U.S. Small Business Administration. To register or for details, contact the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Sept. 10

New Community honors pastor/ wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/.

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.