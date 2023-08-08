PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Generator, 435 S. Main St. Wilma Kindle is president, according to a news release.

Pilgrim church to open pantry Saturday

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Compassionate Friends 30th anniversary

Desha County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will observe its 30th anniversary of service to bereaved families at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont, at Dumas. Parents, grandparents, siblings and supportive friends are invited to attend the brief program and reception. The theme is 30 years of Making a Difference, according to a news release.

The Desha County Chapter is affiliated with The Compassionate Friends, a national nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship, understanding, and hope to bereaved relatives grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause. Those planning to attend the event must must RSVP by Aug. 20 by texting or calling (870) 866-6985, (972) 365-1930, or (870) 377-4299.

Black mayors to meet in Altheimer

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association will host a community meeting in Altheimer to gain feedback from residents in the Little Bayou Meto watershed geographical area. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 510 E. Second St., Altheimer.

This area includes the town of Altheimer and the communities of Birmac, Cornerstone, Ellison, Elmwood, English, Ferda, Gethsemane, Haywood, Lake Dick, Lake Farm, Langford, Madding, New Gascony, Newtown, Reydell, Richardson, Rob Roy, Sherrill, Swan Lake, Sweden, Tucker, and Wabbaseka, according to a news release.

The development of the Watershed Project Plans is a critical step towards addressing flooding and other environmental challenges faced by many communities throughout Arkansas. ABMA received $95.5 million from the USDA'S Natural Resources Conservation Service for this first of its kind investment to improve urban watersheds , according to a news release.

Participants will include Ethan N. Dunbar, Lewisville Mayor, and ABMA president; Frank Bateman, ABMA executive director; Karen McCurdy, Crafton Tull senior vice president, Environmental Division; and Kenneth Lee, ABMA Lead Watershed consultant.