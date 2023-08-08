DHS reports more than 82,000 Arkansans lose Medicaid coverage in July

More than 82,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid coverage in July because they didn’t return information needed to determine their eligibility or were no longer eligible, the state Department of Human Services reported Tuesday

The Arkansans include 39,967 whose coverage had been extended previously because of special eligibility rules during the federal covid-19 public health emergency and 42,312 others whose coverage was discontinued as part of normal operations, according to the department.

The figures reflect the fourth month of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations following the end of the continuous coverage requirement that was in effect during the public health emergency. The redeterminations are part of a six-month campaign to unwind the state’s Medicaid rolls that runs through the end of September. Normal eligibility rules resumed April 1.

In contrast, the state Department of Human Services said the department would disenroll about 20,000 to 30,000 ineligible individuals a month during normal eligibility rules.

Besides those who were disenrolled in July, 50,609 Medicaid beneficiaries had their coverage renewed after their eligibility was confirmed under normal eligibility rules, the department said.

As of August 1, the state’s Medicaid enrollment totaled 915,926, the department reported. That’s compared to 1,125,871 on April 1, according to the department.

The continuous coverage requirement meant no Arkansan could be removed from the Medicaid rolls for a change in income or eligibility until the federal public health emergency ended, and cases could be closed only if individuals moved out of state, died, were incarcerated or requested that their coverage end.

According to the Human Services Department, Arkansas’ Medicaid rolls increased by more than 230,000 during the pandemic. At the end of March 2020, the department reported 921,066 Medicaid beneficiaries. At end of March 2023, the department reported 1,151,347 Medicaid beneficiaries.

Department Secretary Kristin Putnam said Tuesday in the department’s news release that “We are now more than halfway through our six-month unwinding process, and during this time our dedicated county operations team has confirmed eligibility for more than 200,000 Arkansans.

“This is exactly how the system is supposed to work: we are ensuring that benefits remain available for Arkansans who truly need them, and we are also working to make sure those who no longer qualify know about available options for health care coverage,” she said. “As we move forward, we remain committed to completing this redetermination process in a way that is both efficient and fair.”

In April, Arkansas Department of Human Services Chief of Staff Mark White told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee that agency officials didn't know whether 50,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Arkansans would lose Medicaid coverage during the next six months.



