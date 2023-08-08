Drug case defendant: Want review

A Jefferson County man indicted last November in a drug conspiracy investigation involving reputed associates of a violent street gang appeared in federal court Monday asking that a federal judge review a detention order from a magistrate judge that was entered last year.

Matthew Roth, 33, of Pine Bluff was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Nov. 1, 2022, along with 25 others believed to be associated with the street gang Mob/ Lodi — sometimes referred to in court documents as Lodi Murder Mob or Loady Murder Mob. Roth was ordered to be held by federal authorities in pre-trial detention by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe after a bond hearing Nov. 16, 2022. On April 24, Volpe denied a motion to reopen the matter of bond for Roth, saying a newly proposed release plan naming his uncle, Lawrence Roth, as third-party custodian did not constitute new information.

Roth appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker for a review of Volpe’s detention order.

Roth’s attorney, Chris Baker of Little Rock, argued that his client had been arrested for trafficking in marijuana and had no history of violence. While questioning U.S. Probation Officer Ryan Clodfelter, Baker showed a report from the U.S. Department of Justice indicating that of 56,281 drug trafficking defendants released on bond from 2011 through 2018, 95.5% of those defendants appeared in court for all scheduled appearances.

“You like sports?” Baker asked Clodfelter.

“Yes, football,” he replied.

“If your team had a 95.5% chance of doing what you wanted them to do, would you be excited?” Baker asked.

“Yes,” Clodfelter replied.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters, pointing out that Roth had numerous failure-to-appear violations and that he was already on bond for an earlier arrest involving drugs and guns when he was indicted on the current offense, asked Clodfelter how he would view that conduct. Clodfelter said the probation office doesn’t make formal recommendations on matters of bond, “but that would certainly skew my personal perspective.” Baker also called Roth’s father, Michael Roth, as well as his uncle, Lawrence Roth, to testify.

Michael Roth testified that his son had worked steadily up until 2018, when he was shot in the arm and, unable to continue his job as a forklift driver for a Sheridan manufacturer, had not had steady employment since that time.

Lawrence Roth testified to his work for 30 years at a social service agency in Milwaukee, Wis., working with at-risk young people and youthful offenders.

“Everything the government alleges is kind of in your wheelhouse?” Baker asked.

“The whole spectrum,” Lawrence Roth replied.

Much of Baker’s argument centered on what drugs Roth was actually accused of dealing in. Court documents said that on Dec. 16, 2021, two of Roth’s co-defendants, Lencoya Strain and Kevin Ginger, had agreed to meet at a the home of a third defendant, Carlos Daniel. After the meeting state police stopped Ginger, who was a felon, and discovered 15 ounces of marijuana packaged into eight bags, 21 packs of THC edibles, a scale and a 9 millimeter pistol loaded with 13 rounds in his vehicle.

Upon learning of Ginger’s arrest, court documents said, Strain called to arrange for Roth to pick up an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm for Roth to hide in case Strain was stopped by police. According to the government’s response in opposition to Roth’s release, in an earlier phone call between Strain and Roth, after the two discussed prices for marijuana, Roth told Strain he was trying to get a state charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in Jefferson County dismissed, “because the detective on his case had been killed.” The document said Roth was referring to Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins, who was killed in a shootout while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Oct. 5, 2021.

Baker noted that all of the evidence against his client indicated that he was involved with marijuana, that “there is zero methamphetamine here.” “Weed is still illegal in the federal system,” Baker noted, “right?” Roth’s attorney conceded that was so, currently, but said, “there’s a big difference between weed and methamphetamine.” He said the government still had not presented solid evidence to suggest that Roth was trafficking in drugs.

“My client happens to smoke a lot of weed,” Baker said.

Peters argued that Strain’s handing off of drugs and a firearm to Roth had involved him in the conspiracy.

Baker pointed out that Monday’s hearing was only to decide the issue of continued detention for Roth.

“I’m not deciding the merits,” the judge said. “This is about whether Mr. Roth goes or stays.” At the end of the hearing, Baker said she would take the matter under advisement and issue a written order in coming days. She did not give any indication of when that ruling may be expected.

Roth was returned to detention the hearing.



