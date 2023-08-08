Fayetteville man felt disrespected over laundry, so he shot someone in the face, police say

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police said they arrested a Fayetteville man Saturday in connection with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man in the face in a dispute over laundry.

Jaiden Walker, 18, of 925 S. Green Point Trace in Fayetteville, was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

According to a preliminary police report, a man called 911 at 2:34 a.m. Saturday from Walker's residence saying he needed help because there was a man at the residence with a gun. Another man was heard yelling in the background during the call and police then heard sounds of a disturbance and a gunshot. After a pause, police said, the man who called got back on the line and said he was in distress.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, said the man who was shot was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in critical condition. That man's name isn't yet being released, Murphy said.

Walker called 911 about two minutes after the initial call and said he had shot and pistol-whipped a man in Walker's house, according to the report.

Walker told police the man "was tripping and he shot him because he wouldn't get his clothes out of the washer," the report states. Walker told officers he told the man to get his clothes out of the washer "but he acted like he was asleep" and Walker felt the man was "disrespecting him," according to the report.

Walker told officers the man tried to take the pistol from him and he shot him in the face, according to the report. Walker told the officers the pistol "broke," preventing him from shooting the man again. He reportedly told the officers he then hit the man on the head with the pistol before leaving the house.

When police arrived, Walker was found in the area of Green Point Trace and Old Farmington Road. He dropped a .45-caliber pistol recovered at that location, the report states.