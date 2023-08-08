Fonky Donkey gives it their all at blues show

Dozens of patrons turned out to see Ben Brenner and his six-piece band Fonky Donkey give it their all for over three hours.

Saturday night, the sixth show in the 2023 Blues by Budweiser Concert Series sponsored by MK Distributors and hosted by Port City Blues Society, took the stage at RJ's Sports Bar and Grill.

Fonky Donkey members include Curtis Adams on the Hammond B-3 organ, Gil Franklin on guitar, Lance "Bug Tussle Slim" Womack on drums, Lynn Fitzgerald on bass guitar, Kevin Lewis on baritone sax and Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner on electric and resonator guitars and lead vocals. Womack and Franklin also took turns singing original numbers included on their upcoming album.

Early in the program they played a jazzy instrumental composition from the new record titled "Bre" that gave each member an opportunity to feature their individual talents.

One number presented to the audience is titled "Down in the Bluff." It expresses the band's sentiments regarding the times they've played in Pine Bluff.

"I love it down in the Bluff," Brenner said. "A lot of great blues came from here and we're always honored to be back. This is square in the middle of Donkeyland."

Among the several blues numbers covered by the band was Howlin' Wolf's "Hear Me Howl" and "Eyesight to the Blind" by Sonny Boy Williamson.

The record they are currently working on contains 10 original new songs including "Traveling Blues," "The End of the Road," "I Don't Want to Cry," "Glad She's Gone" and "Rock & Roll Jones." Their evening song list presented the entire record through the course of three separate sets.

"We will be back in the studio tomorrow," Brenner said. "I'm excited to have my dad, Big 'B' Brenner, and my son, Barlow Brenner, both playing guitar on selections. Lance and Gil both take a turn at lead vocals. It also contains a vocal duet featuring Racheal Fields and myself. We're fortunate to have Nick Devlin producing for us. This is my third album and I've learned a lot about recording along the way. We're looking for a fall release."

He shared his thanks to the Arkansas Arts Council for a $5,000 Delta Roots and Blues grant that helped make the recording possible.

Drummer Lance Womack has been a professional musician his entire adult life. He made his bones as a studio musician in Austin and toured with the likes of Ronnie Lane of Faces, Michael Burkes, the Bel-Airs and Johnny "Pianoman" Johnson.

"Ben is the real deal when it comes to songwriting," Womack said. "He is maybe the best composer I've ever played with."

He also complimented saxophonist Lewis.

"He is a student of the Rolling Stones' sax player Bobby Keys and one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet," Womack said.

With the house still packed toward close of the show, Brenner added, "The only place you can hear this stuff tonight is RJ's in Pine Bluff!"

Other activities coming to RJ's include Sounds of Blues presented by Port City Blues Society on Aug. 19. Admission is free. Award winning blues rising star DK Harrell will hold a 7 p.m. meet and greet followed by an 8 p.m. performance.

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series at RJ's will continue with the following: Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band.

Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.