Found in space

Holy cow. It worked.

They said the odds of shouting to Voyager 2 and having it hear us, were incredibly low. But it worked. And now what we don't have here is failure to communicate.

Somebody with NASA apparently sent up some wrong math to Voyager 2 last month, and the spaceship--not beyond the sun's influence, but beyond Pluto at least--was flying deaf and blind. All was well, or would be well, because some far-thinkers had programmed the gizmo to reorient itself toward Earth every once in a while. (They did this back in the 1970s!) But last week the antenna of Voyager 2 was pointed in the wrong direction.

NASA decided to try something a little earlier than the re-orientation. It used satellite dishes here on Earth to "shout" at the speeding object.

"The spacecraft began returning science and telemetry data, indicating it is operating normally and that it remains on its expected trajectory," NASA said.

"I just sort of sighed. I melted in the chair," project manager Suzanne Dodd told the AP.

For the boss in charge, that might have been the most expected reaction. The rest of us cheered. And marveled at the abilities of our kind.