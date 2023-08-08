Gauff in position to strike at U.S. Open

WASHINGTON -- Coco Gauff grew a bit weary of hearing fans' various theories about what was wrong with her forehand.

"I know a lot of people think I need to cut my nails to help me hit a forehand better," she said with a laugh. "I'm like, 'Bruh, I did try the short nails, and it did not make my forehand better.' "

Turns out all the 19-year-old from Florida needed to get back to winning -- including a trophy at the hard-court DC Open on Sunday that signals her readiness to contend at the U.S. Open, which begins in three weeks -- was a bit of advice from people who know what they're talking about.

Gauff said in an interview with The Associated Press that she got that from two sources in Washington: Her new full-time coach, Pere Riba, and a temporary consultant, Brad Gilbert.

It was Riba, Gauff explained, who suggested altering her footwork to get into better position for forehands and not feeling the need to be right up on the baseline to take the ball early. And it was Gilbert, she said, who wanted Gauff to take more time between points.

"Tempo was one of the main things, and it's a pretty basic piece of advice. Every tennis player, regardless of the level, is told how important time is," Gauff said. "But I think just having someone reiterate that to you [was helpful]. ... After I lose maybe two or three points in a row, maybe take the full 25 seconds to reset, especially if I'm the one serving."

An example of that came in the last game of her 6-2, 6-3 victory over two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Maria Sakkari in Sunday's final. Gauff dropped two consecutive points to go from 30-love to 30-all.

Instead of rushing to resume, Gauff paused for a moment.

"I took time to think about the serve that I wanted to hit," she said. "I realized in the practices that I do perform better when I take time in between points."

For all of those sorts of things to truly work, of course, Gauff needed to listen to what Riba and Gilbert were saying and implement their ideas.

She clearly did. Just ask her opponents in Washington, where she claimed all eight sets she played and ceded a grand total of only 19 games despite facing a trio of players ranked in the Top 20: Sakkari, defending champion Liudmila Samsonova and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

And as talented, speedy and smart as Gauff is, it's her willingness to adapt and try to improve that make her someone to watch in New York -- and beyond, of course.

"When you say something to her, she analyzes it and she puts in the work. She is willing to make changes. That gives me a lot of confidence," Riba said. "I see things moving in a really positive way after seeing her make some changes just in these few weeks."

Gauff's backhand is still as dangerous as it gets on tour. Her serve, too. Her cover-the-entire-court defense keeps her in every point. Her ability to think her way through a contest is also a plus.

Now if that forehand -- "It's not a secret; everybody is trying to play the forehand," Gauff said -- continues to progress from liability to asset, look out.

CORRECTS THAT SAKKARI IS FROM GREECE, NOT GERMANY - Coach Pere Riba, right, watches Coco Gauff, of the U.S., against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



CORRECTS THAT SAKKARI IS FROM GREECE, NOT GERMANY - Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



CORRECTS THAT SAKKARI IS FROM GREECE, NOT GERMANY - Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits the ball back to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

