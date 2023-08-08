Hybrid cross creates ‘meanmouth’ bass





Anglers catching smallmouth bass may sometimes notice something different about the fish they're admiring. Its colors appear a little different.

Could be that fish is a meanmouth bass. A meanmouth is a hybrid cross between a smallmouth bass and either a largemouth or spotted bass.

Hybridization between black bass species is rare, but it does occasionally occur where these species habitat and distribution overlap. The meanmouth pictured here, sampled from the Mulberry River, is a hybrid of a smallmouth and spotted bass. Since the Mulberry River contains all three native species of black bass -- smallmouth, largemouth and spotted – it makes sense why this meanmouth bass was found lurking in the Mulberry River.

Beaver Lake and other Arkansas reservoirs have meanmouth bass.

A meanmouth can be identified by its mix of patterns between the two species.

Meanmouth has the typical bronze appearance of a smallmouth, but may also has the vertical blotches of a spotted bass toward the tail. In addition, a meanmouth will often have a larger mouth than the typical smallmouth bass. Meanmouth are named for their aggressive behavior, which makes them a fun fish to catch.



