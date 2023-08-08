James given a red in England’s win

BRISBANE, Australia -- Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women's World Cup.

The European champion Lionesses remained calm enough to get through regulation and extra time at 0-0 and won a penalty shootout 4-2 Monday to scrape into the quarterfinals.

England became the title favorite after the two-time reigning champion U.S. was eliminated on Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. No. 2-ranked Germany, Olympic champion Canada and Brazil didn't even reach the knockout stage.

But the Lionesses struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria and, with five minutes remaining in regulation, an upset loomed when James received a red card after a VAR review.

She initially was given a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and then stepping on the Nigeria defender. The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays on the stadium screens showed the incident, and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was upgraded to red.

British media instantly reacted by comparing it with David Beckham's red card for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup in France. The red card means James will miss at least the quarterfinal and a potential semifinal.

But after a run of injuries to senior players and the loss of James, England Coach Sarina Wiegman praised her team for adapting to every challenge.

"I've never experienced so many problems," Wiegman said. "It's my job to think of things that can happen in a game or a tournament. You try to turn every stone and try to already think of a solution if things happen. Today, we got totally tested on those turned stones."

Wiegman said her 21-year-old star "in a split second lost her emotions."

"Of course she doesn't want to hurt anyone," the coach added. "She's the sweetest person I know."

The Lionesses immediately had to change formation in the 10-on-11 scenario, bringing on Chloe Kelly to play a solo role up front. She kicked the final penalty to clinch the shootout win.

After narrowly escaping with a win, England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.

"It's amazing. Anything that's thrown at us. We've shown what we're capable of," Kelly said. "We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability. This team is special ... there's more to come."

Nigeria Coach Randy Waldrum praised his team for going wire-to-wire with one of the best teams in the world.

"I'm so proud of them, to come in and play like we did tonight," Waldrum said. "The players right now obviously are in tears. They believed we could win and they expected to continue playing on.

"We gave everything. I certainly hope that people back in Nigeria appreciate the job that they've done while they're here and I would hope that they're happy, not upset that we lost."

Nigeria had eight shots in the first half and created the better chances, including Ashleigh Plumptre's running left-foot strike into the crossbar in the 17th minute and her right-foot shot moments later that forced a diving save from England keeper Mary Earps.

A half-hour in, England was awarded a penalty when Daly appeared to be bumped to the ground in the area by defender Rasheedat Ajibade, but it was overturned on VAR and brought a booming roar from the 49,461-strong crowd.

Nigeria troubled the higher-ranked teams throughout the tournament after opening with a 0-0 draw against Olympic champion Canada and the win over Australia.

England advanced atop Group D. After struggling to a 1-0 opener against Haiti and edging Denmark by the same margin, the Lionesses unloaded with James scoring twice in a 6-1 win over China in a pool finale that drew a TV audience exceeding 53 million in China.

Losing James to suspension will be another test of England's depth.

Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros, injured an ACL when playing for Arsenal in December. Leah Williamson, also playing for Arsenal, tore an ACL in April, and Fran Kirby is also missing from the Women's World Cup roster because of an injured knee.

Australia 2, Denmark 0

SYDNEY -- Australia was already on course for the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup when Sam Kerr entered the field to wild celebrations on Monday.

With the star striker back from injury, the Matildas are confident contenders to win the tournament on home soil after beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16 at a raucous Stadium Australia.

"It's a massive boost to have her back," goal-scorer Caitlin Foord said. "For teams looking ahead it's pretty scary to know she's back in our team and she's going to be a part of it with us."

Goals from Foord and Hayley Raso underlined the depth of the Matildas even without Kerr.

This is only the second time Australia has advanced to a World Cup quarterfinal, having previously done so in 2015.

Foord fired the Matildas in front in the 29th after running on to a pass from the impressive Mary Fowler. Then Raso drilled home a second in the 70th after Emily van Egmond's lay off in the box.

Back in Stadium Australia where the team began its campaign on July 20, the Matildas were still too strong for Denmark without Kerr, who was on the bench.

Foord's opener came after Fowler's incisive pass from her own half. Foord raced forward and, cutting in from the left, slipped her shot between the legs of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen to spark wild fan celebrations.

Foord was close to scoring a second before halftime when a shot across goal looped just past the post with Christensen beaten.

Van Egmond's backheel from close range was then saved in the second half.

With the score still at 1-0, Gustavsson told Kerr to ready herself, but before she could make her long-awaited entrance, Raso struck.

Again, Fowler was involved, finding Van Egmond in the box. She fed Raso, who drilled a low shot through a crowded area into the bottom corner.

Kerr replaced Raso 10 minutes later to crown a night of celebrations.

Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie reacts during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Nigeria's Ashleigh Plumptre , left, and England's Lauren Hemp vie for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



England's goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



England's Rachel Daly, and England's Lucy Bronze celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. From left are Nigeria's Blessing Demehin, Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie, and Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, reacting after losing. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Nigeria's players leave the pitch after losing the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against England in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe sits on the pitch after losing the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against England in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Referee Melissa Borjas shows a yellow card to England's Lauren James during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

