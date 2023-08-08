Leaders explain lineup’s tax exit

Technicalities with the wording in four ordinances that would have otherwise put the once-defeated Go Forward Pine Bluff tax measures back on the ballot were blamed for their being pulled from Monday's City Council agenda.

Each of the ordinances underwent one reading during the July 17 meeting and needed two more readings before the Council could vote on them. One ordinance called for the renewal of a five-eighths-cent sales tax to fund the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District, infrastructure for housing and park and recreational improvements including a movie theater and upgrades to existing parks, as listed in the proposed tax measure. The other was a three-eighths-cent measure dedicated to police and fire departments, calling for a bonus of at least $2,000 and contribution to the insurance premium of at least $1,200 for each uniformed officer and capital purchases for both departments.

The other two ordinances would have added both measures to the Nov. 14 election ballot. Voters in Pine Bluff struck down two similar measures during a May 9 special election by narrow margins.

"There was some wording with those legislations that might be problematic later down the road, so we decided to pull it to review that to make sure everything was in order," Mayor Shirley Washington said.

Washington believes the problem lay within the listing of projects the city wants to accomplish with a renewed five-eighths-cent tax. The current tax sunsets Sept. 30, 2024, after seven years in existence.

"You can't list certain things that are going to be done if you're not guaranteed that you're going to do them," Washington said. "One of our attorneys that had an experience with another city said there was something listed similar to what we had on this."

The example Washington gave was the movie theater, adding that another city north of Little Rock had proposed one on an election ballot but has not been able to either build one or bring one in.

Washington said she and other city officials have worked with the Friday law firm of Little Rock on the ordinances.

A timeline for bringing the ordinances back to the Council is not yet established, although Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley believes the matter will be addressed between now and the next meeting.

"It's some legality things," Watley said. "It's nothing more, I would say, that's wrong with the intent. We just want to make sure we're going according to Arkansas law on the way about it. It needs to be reviewed again and submitted at the proper time."

Washington previously said supporters of the taxes asked city leaders to reintroduce the tax measures to the City Council, although that decision drew the ire of opponents including Ward 3 Council Member Glen Brown Sr. and former Council Member Jack Foster. The removal of the measures from Monday's agenda drew an open thank-you letter from local NAACP chapter President Ivan Whitfield.

Supporters of the taxes say passing the measures will allow ongoing and future projects promoted by Go Forward to be sustained.

"A tax in the future is definitely going to be important to us," said Ward 2 Council Member Glen Brown Jr., one of the sponsors of the ordinances. "As far as trying to get this legislation passed, we're just having some issues with the language of it. Once we get it all straightened out, sometime in the future we'll bring some type of legislation back concerning a tax or some future money."