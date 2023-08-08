Must be advocates

Our family embraced the new educational freedom account program for the opportunities it will afford our youngest, Jaxon, 11, who in addition to ADHD and dyslexia, was diagnosed with high-functioning autism this spring.

Our experience with both the local school district and a public charter school indicated they were not able to provide what Jaxon needed. The environment provided to him was detrimental, placing him in alternative learning with the "bad kids" rather than in a supportive special education environment. Here he started to mimic unacceptable behaviors. They then only offered a wait-and-see approach to meeting his immediate needs.

Due to my willingness never to give up on my son, I have had job loss, change from full- to part-time, and paid medical costs to make sure Jaxon gets the care he needs. This financial burden is not insignificant.

Like any parent, I just want what's best for my child. The role of a parent is to advocate for their children, because no one else is going to take the issues to heart and put them first and foremost as a parent will.

Children with needs like Jaxon's are often placed in environments where they do not receive proper specialized services, but are simply lumped in with problem students. Why are we placing these children in such environments due to their disabilities?

I'm grateful for a program that enables me to make the decisions that I know are best for my son and provides him an opportunity to thrive.

SHANNON ORMISTON

North Little Rock

Carnage continuing

Many months ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) came to Huntsville and held a meeting at Carroll Electric's public room. They brought maps and information about how many cars passed through Huntsville both on the bypass and the west and east entries to U.S. 412. Those were staggering numbers for a town our size.

ArDOT asked for input, and we gave it. We showed on their map where all wrecks/deaths had happened. I left with the impression that U.S. 412 just west of Huntsville where the four-lane ends would be four-lane all the way to Harrison. It hasn't happened.

I read that their current push is to continue west with the U.S. 412 Springdale bypass, and it seems the aim is to connect to Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill. This is needed, but not nearly as urgently needed as a four-lane on U.S. 412's east end all the way to Harrison. I say this as wrecks continue almost daily (no exaggeration), and deaths mount up, three people having died July 22 east of Huntsville while one car was trying to pass another and hit a third head-on.

This carnage will continue until the rest of U.S. 412 offers four lanes. ArDOT, doesn't this warrant your immediate attention?

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

So much in so little

Our governor, Sarah Sanders, on the failure of Arkansas' citizens to get the LEARNS act before the voting public is quoted in the Aug. 5 Democrat-Gazette as saying in a tweet: "Self-serving partisan extremists tried to play political games to undermine LEARNS, overturn the will of the voters and hold our kids back."

Rarely has so much untruth and misdirection been packed into so few words.

It is a wonder, I think, that such stuff goes unremarked.

RANDALL WARD

Elm Springs

Ensuring their safety

The following quote is an oxymoron: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom ... ."--Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Gun violence is rampant in the classrooms of America. Arkansas alone has had 33 school shootings. Yet the governor and her colleagues won't regulate guns. As a matter of fact, teachers can legally carry handguns in Arkansas classrooms. More guns is not the answer to gun violence.

How exactly does the governor plan on making it legal to place handguns in a woman's uterus to "protect" the unborn?

Shame on the governor for comparing the safety of the unborn child to that of those in a classroom who have been murdered and have seen unspeakable violence.

ANGELA EVELD

Eureka Springs

Nostalgia for summer

A lot of people become nostalgic and wax poetic when autumn makes its yearly debut in Arkansas. I have always been the odd duck out because summer memories are sweetest to me.

As a kid who grew up out in the country, I could hardly wait to go barefoot when the weather warmed. I pestered my mama to distraction until she finally gave in and allowed it. Winning that war meant summer had officially arrived.

Our yard was filled with white clover, and its sweet scent was a dizzying magnet to honeybees and bumblebees, small purple moths and achingly beautiful butterflies. I gleefully galloped through that clover in my newly bare feet holding on for dear life to an upturned jelly jar. I was obsessed and set out to capture anything that hovered over those flowers.

Shimmering mosquito hawks, aka dragonflies, cruised mama's prolific flowers in the dusty afternoons, and glittering lightning bugs appeared at dusk. These magic insects delighted me to no end and were also enthusiastically chased but rarely caught. They were very clever and much too speedy to be captured by a 6-year-old hoyden.

Bullfrogs, crickets and cicadas performed nightly and joyously filled the air with noise. That sultry bass, cheerful chirping and blaring cacophony in the trees will always be the epitome of summer to me.

PATI GUESS

Sherwood