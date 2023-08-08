Magie announces plans to seek reelection to House District 56 seat

State Rep. Steve Magie of Conway will seek reelection, he announced in a news release Tuesday. In 2022, he won re-election over Republican challenger Trent Minner by 10 votes.

Magie, who was first elected in 2012, is one of only 18 Democrats in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

A board certified ophthalmologist, Magie is a part-owner of a Magie Smith Charton Eye Clinic in Conway. In a news release announcing his re-election for the House District 56 seat, Magie touted his experience as a legislator and as a doctor saying, “I’m a tireless advocate for Conway, just like I am for my patients.”

“As State Representative, I’ll continue to fight for what’s best for Conway,” Magie said in the release. “I stand up for our local schools, work to support local businesses and their employees, and help maintain the quality of life that makes Conway one of the best places to live in Arkansas. I hope to continue this work for the people of Conway.”