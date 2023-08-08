Man arrested after 1 shot in laundry dispute

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police said they arrested a Fayetteville man Saturday in connection with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man in the face in a dispute over laundry.

Jaiden Walker, 18, of 925 S. Green Point Trace in Fayetteville, was being held Monday in the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.

According to a preliminary police report, a man called 911 at 2:34 a.m. Saturday from Walker's residence saying he needed help because there was a man at the residence with a gun. Another man was heard yelling in the background during the call and police then heard sounds of a disturbance and a gunshot. After a pause, police said, the man who called got back on the line and said he was in distress.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, said the man who was shot was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment and was in critical condition.

Walker called 911 about two minutes after the initial call and said he had shot and pistol-whipped a man in Walker's house, according to the report.