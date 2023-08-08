Man electrocuted in apparent copper theft attempt in Pine Bluff

A man was electrocuted after falling underground Monday night following an apparent attempt to steal copper in the area of 216 S. Main St., according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Pine Bluff police responded to a call of a man falling into a large hole at about 9:05 p.m., according to a report by Officer Tiffany Wood. An unknown man on the sidewalk, she said, pointed her down an alleyway leading to where he said a man fell into a hole between buildings.

“At this time, I smelled smoke,” Wood wrote in her report. “I walked down the alleyway, and I saw a firefighter and a paramedic looking into a large hole partially covered with grates. There was a lot of smoke coming out of the hole. Once the smoke cleared out, we started looking for a body. We located what could possibly be one, but the water was very dirty.”

Authorities threw sticks and rocks into the water near the body to create ripples, clearing the water off the body enough to confirm an arm, Wood wrote. She added the body appeared to be face down in the water.

“We all assumed it was an electrical fire and the water was dangerous,” Wood wrote. “There were two hats, a pair of gloves and a bag full of cutting tools in the area. The bag also had a black Cash App card with the name Paul Jackson.”

The body, a white male, was recovered by members of Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services and the Pine Bluff Arsenal Hazmat Crew.

Despite the discovery of the Cash App card, the victim has not yet been positively identified, said Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, who is awaiting notification of next-of-kin before releasing a name. Deputy Coroner Doug McCurry pronounced the man dead at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Although the cause of death was not confirmed in the report, Police Lt. David DeFoor said the victim was electrocuted.

“Entergy Arkansas is working with local authorities to investigate a power outage that occurred [Monday] night in the Pine Bluff area that left approximately 200 customers without power,” Entergy Arkansas spokeswoman Heather Kendrick wrote in a statement. “Preliminary reports indicate that a person was fatally injured while attempting to steal copper resulting in the outage. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson confirmed the shock led to an electrical outage to the courthouse, which didn’t open until 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1½ hours later than usual. Robinson said he learned about the outage during a phone call at 9:34 p.m. Monday.

The outage did not affect polling on the Pine Bluff School District millage increase election, as early voting wrapped up at the courthouse Monday and Election Day polling was conducted at other sites.

Mike Hood, whose corporation owns the Hood Building across the street from the courthouse, said he was working at his desk when, suddenly, everything went dark.

“The electricity went off and I noticed all of the emergency lights between Second and Third,” he said. “I went outside and all of the street lights were down to the railroad tracks. It was about a four-block area. I heard the courthouse’s generator come on.”

Hood said he went outside, got in his truck and turned on the air conditioner to get some relief from the heat when a police officer came by.

“He said two guys had been trying to steal electric wiring and that one of them was killed and the other ran off and that they were trying to find him,” Hood said. “He was checking to see if I was OK.”

Hood said thieves had also broken into another building his company owns.

“A few weeks ago, they broke into the building at Fourth and Pine – where the old Woolworth used to be – and took all the copper wire and a few old appliances. They just ransacked the place.”

Copper and wire thefts have been a persistent issue in Pine Bluff in recent years. Tucker Bearden, who has agreed to purchase The Pines mall, said last week on The Commercial’s “The Newsroom” web series someone had stripped the copper wiring from the shopping facility that’s been closed since 2020. Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said it was discovered following a fire at the old manager’s office inside the mall on Feb. 10, 2022, that wires were stolen.

There were 10 reports of copper and wire thefts reported to Pine Bluff police between May 1-10 of this year, with the total value of property stolen at $98,501, according to a May 16 article. Such thefts have affected customers of AT&T for phone and internet needs, according to the telecommunications giant.

“Copper theft is not only a crime, but also can be extremely dangerous,” Kendrick said.



