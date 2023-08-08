Manila doctor announces bid for Arkansas Senate District 19 seat





Manila Republican Tommy Wayne Wagner Jr., a doctor, will challenge state Sen. David Wallace, a Leachville Republican, in the primary next year, Wagner announced Monday.

Wallace, 74, has served in the state Senate since 2017 and was in the state House of Representatives from 2015-2017. He also served on the Leachville City Council from 1992-1994 and from 2010-2014. He is a retired Army lieutenant colonel.

He currently represents Senate District 19, which includes all of Mississippi County, most of Poinsett County and part of Craighead County, not including Jonesboro and Nettletown.

Wagner, 47, has been owner of Wagner Medical Clinic in Manila specializing in family practice since 2005, according to his resume.

He also acquired farmland and worked with Lawrence Agribusiness, overseeing the successful launch of two startups, FarmSource Ag and FarmSource Marketing, and afterward he served as the CEO of Wilson City LLC, dedicating his efforts to the revitalization of the Wilson Community, his campaign said in a news release.

Wagner served on the Manila Public School board from 2011-2021, according to a campaign spokeswoman. Among other things, he has served on The Delta School board of trustees, the Tobacco Control Board, the Arkansas Medical Society board of trustees, the Farmers Bank and Trust board of directors, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation board of directors, according to his campaign.

"With a lifelong commitment to serving his community and a diverse background in healthcare and agriculture, Dr. Wagner will bring fresh perspectives and innovative conservative solutions to the legislature," Wagner's campaign said in a news release.

"As a Republican candidate for the Arkansas Senate District 19, Dr. Tommy Wagner aims to bring his extensive experience in healthcare, agriculture, and community leadership to the forefront," his campaign said. "With a service-minded approach and a deep understanding of the issues affecting his constituents, Dr. Wagner is committed to working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people he serves."

Wallace said Monday he's not surprised by Wagner's challenge. Wallace said he has spent the past nine years working for the people who elected him to the Legislature and "I've been helping folks.

"He's welcome to the race," Wallace said of Wagner.

Wagner is the brother of former state Rep. Wes Wagner of Manila, who was elected to the state House of Representatives as a Democrat in 2012 and lost his bid for reelection to Wallace in 2014 before switching to the Republican Party in 2015 and losing a primary in 2016 to now state Rep. Johnny Rye, a Republican from Trumann who also switched from the Democratic Party.

Tommy and Wes Wagner's parents, the late Tommy Wayne Wagner Sr. and Charolette Wagner, each served in the state House of Representatives.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be at the state Capitol in Little Rock from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024, and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.



