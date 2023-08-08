Meeting set on Illinois River watershed





The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Division, in partnership with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, will hold the third in a series of public meetings to update the watershed-based management plan for the Illinois River watershed.

The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Cherokee Casino and Hotel, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

No registration is required.

The Illinois River and its tributaries have a variety of uses set forth by the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission including fisheries, recreation, drinking water supply and agricultural and industrial water supply.

The goal of this watershed-based plan is to protect and improve water quality in streams and other bodies of water by addressing nonregulatory issues through voluntary activities or practices.

"We greatly appreciate the overwhelming turnout of nearly 100 stakeholders for the second meeting in May," said Tate Wentz, natural resources division water quality section manager.

Representatives from Arkansas and Oklahoma will provide an overview of the watershed management planning process. Stakeholders will hear more about water quality issues, conservation practices, the current state of the watershed and the next steps in the development of the management plan.







