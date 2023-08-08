Mike Maggio turning to 8th Circuit in attempt to have bribery conviction set aside

Michael Maggio, the former circuit court judge from Faulkner County, is appealing the most recent decision in his case to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Maggio, 61, of Conway, pleaded guilty to bribery concerning federal program funds before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Dec. 9, 2015, and was sentenced on March 24, 2016, to serve 10 years in federal prison. Maggio testified in the bribery conspiracy trial of Gilbert Baker, a former state senator from Conway, who was accused of funneling bribes from a Greenbrier nursing home owner in the form of campaign contributions to Maggio’s aborted Court of Appeals campaign. Baker was acquitted.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller denied a motion to set Maggio's conviction aside nunc pro tunc -- a Latin term meaning "then for now" -- which would have effectively erased the conviction from the former judge's record.

Prior to his 2016 sentencing, Maggio tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he had followed bad advice from his prior attorneys and that the government could not prove its case against him. An appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 was also unsuccessful, with the court ruling that Miller did not abuse his discretion when he sentenced Maggio to an above-guideline prison term. Requests to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal in 2017 were rejected by the high court.

In a May 1 motion, Maggio’s attorney, James Hensley of Conway, asked Miller to place his client “in the same condition as all other defendants or persons of interest in this case” through a nunc pro tunc order that would “dismiss with prejudice the Information against him and exonerate him of any charges.” Miller’s two sentence order on July 25 gave no explanation for the denial.