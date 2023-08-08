Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Megan Thee Stallion said she has suffered daily since rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the feet three years ago in a written statement read during Lanez's sentencing, which will stretch into today. "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," Megan said in a statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. "I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same." She asked that her absence not be taken as a sign of indifference, and urged Judge David Herriford to issue a stiff sentence. The judge had been expected Monday to sentence Lanez. But Herriford had attorneys for the two sides argue each factor of his potential sentence, and allowed seven witnesses to give statements on Lanez's charitable giving, childhood trauma and status as father of a 6-year-old son. Prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence to the 31-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lawyers for Lanez said in a sentencing memo that he should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They plan to appeal his conviction.

Elon Musk claims he may need to get surgery before a proposed "cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg. It's unclear if a physical fight will actually end up happening, but Musk and Zuckerberg have continued to fuel interest in the potential match through online jabs at one another -- most recently Sunday, when Musk said the fight would be live-streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. On his Threads account, Zuckerberg responded: "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" "I'm ready today," wrote Zuckerberg. Earlier Sunday, Musk said he was training for the fight by lifting weights. He later addressed the timing of the fight -- noting the date "is still in flux" due to a scheduled MRI and the potential of surgery. "I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow," Musk wrote Sunday night. "May require surgery before the fight can happen." The Associated Press reached out to Meta, X and Ultimate Fighting Championship, which owns the Octagon, for statements Monday morning.