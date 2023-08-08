State college given

grant for steel camp

Arkansas Northeastern College is being awarded a $1.2 million state grant to establish a specialized program, the Arkansas Steelmaking Bootcamp, to train 500 steel workers in the first year of operation.

The grant, announced Monday, is being provided by the Arkansas Office of Skills Development to spur workforce training and development in Mississippi County, home to one of the nation's top steel-producing areas.

"The steel industry in northeast Arkansas is rapidly growing and ensuring that there is a strong pipeline of talented workers [that] is vital for the industry's continued growth," state Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald said in announcing the grant. Skills Development is part of the Commerce Department.

The program will provide entry-level knowledge of the industry through a two-week, 80-hour program for up to 25 participants per program session.

"This grant represents the state's support of the expansion of the steel industry in northeast Arkansas and the need for a strong workforce," said Cody Waits, Office of Skills Development director. "Creating an efficient and effective training program benefits the companies that have chosen to invest here and individuals looking for an in-demand, high-wage career."

-- Andrew Moreau

Tesla CFO leaving

firm after 13 years

DETROIT -- Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn is departing after 13 years with the electric vehicle and solar panel maker.

Kirkhorn stepped down Friday but will remain with Tesla through the end of the year to "support a seamless transition," according to the Austin, Texas, company.

Shares of Tesla Inc. slipped 2.4% Monday amid a broader sell-off in the electric vehicle sector. Rivian shares fell 4.6% and Lucid fell 4.5%.

Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kirkhorn has been CFO the past four years. The filing gave no reason for the departure.

Kirkhorn has sold more than $6 million worth of Tesla stock this year, either as part of a prearranged trading plan or to satisfy tax obligations on vesting stock options.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index ends

day with small bump

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 877.69, up 0.56.

"The S&P 500 reversed a 4-day losing streak on Monday, as interest rates on Treasuries moved higher as remarks from a Federal Reserve official suggests that interest rates could remain higher to help push inflation lower," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.