North Little Rock police release name of man found dead on Saturday

North Little Rock police have identified a man found dead about a quarter-mile east of Interstate 30 on Saturday morning, but his cause of death was still unreleased.

Michael Smith, 55, of North Little Rock was found dead near the road in the 800 block of East 14th Street, a Monday news release states.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a dead man on the ground, according to the news release. A Saturday news release from the North Little Rock Police Department contained largely the same information, but it did not include the victim’s name.

Officers reported that Smith's body had suffered from trauma, but authorities would not release specifics because investigators judged that trauma to be a detail in an ongoing investigation, the release states.