Obscuring Hunter Biden

For the second time in a week, Donald Trump has been indicted. Perhaps he's Hunter Biden's lucky charm.

Trump lashed out in typical fashion, calling it a "fake indictment." It's an approach that his ardent supporters relish. As of yet, there's no evidence that Trump's legal troubles will cripple his efforts to compete for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. What his legal troubles are doing, however, is obscuring the burgeoning Hunter Biden scandal.

Last week, Hunter Biden's former business partner told a congressional hearing that Hunter Biden would "would occasionally put his father on speakerphone at business dinners and in other situations," The Wall Street Journal reported. The White House has long insisted that the president has no knowledge of his son's business activity.

Democrats responded with a "nothing to see here, move along" posture, insisting that Hunter Biden was selling only the "illusion" of access and that no business was discussed while "the Big Guy" was on the line.

The testimony yielded no definitive proof that Joe Biden was directly involved in his son's shady dealings. But it's difficult to believe that the president didn't have any idea what his son was doing or that outside forces were placing "constant pressure on Hunter Biden" to "get help from D.C.," as one GOP member present at the hearing told the Journal.