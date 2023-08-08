Off the wire: Anderson, Ramirez suspended for brawl

BASEBALL

Anderson, Ramirez suspended

Chicago's Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night. MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramirez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball's ugliest fights in several years. Anderson and Ramirez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing. Also, Cleveland Manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game. In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions. Francona and Clase served their suspensions Monday when the Guardians open a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol also served his suspension Monday when the White Sox host the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit today.

Singleton called up

Jon Singleton is being called up by the Houston Astros, returning to the team he last played for in 2015. Singleton told The Associated Press he was heading to Baltimore on Monday to join the team for the opener of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, who have the best record in the American League. The first baseman adds some depth at a position where Jose Abreu is the starter. Abreu has underperformed in the first year of a three-year $58.5 million contract, hitting just .237 with 10 homers and 56 RBI.

Orioles will bring back Brown

The Baltimore Orioles indicated that broadcaster Kevin Brown would be back on the air soon after reports that his recent absence was because he mentioned that the team had already won as many games at Tampa Bay this year as it did over the previous three seasons. Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network came to Brown's defense. The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. A team official says the Orioles don't comment on personnel matters but were looking forward to having Brown back soon.

OLYMPICS

Belarusian to run for Poland

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, the Belarusian sprinter whose team tried to force her out of the Tokyo Olympics, has been declared eligible to represent Poland ahead of the upcoming world championships. Tsimanouskaya's profile on the website of World Athletics, track and field's governing body, was updated Monday with a note that she became eligible to compete for Poland the day before. World Athletics generally requires athletes who want to switch allegiance to sit out a three-year waiting period. The rules say that period can be waived in "exceptional" circumstances. World Athletics says it doesn't comment on how individual cases are decided. The world championships start on Aug. 19 in Budapest, Hungary, and Tsimanouskaya wrote on Instagram she believes she has a "large chance" of being selected. It was not clear Monday if Tsimanouskaya would be on Poland's team to compete at the championships and, if so, in which events. The Polish track and field federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her status. Qualification can depend on national federations, athletes' times and the world rankings. Tsimanouskaya has lived in Poland since the attempt to remove her from the Olympics in Japan in 2021. Her case drew attention to a crackdown on dissent in Belarus under President Alexander Lukashenko. Coaches tried to send Tsimanouskaya home from Tokyo after she had criticized them for attempting to enter her for the 4x400-meter relay even though she had never run in the event before. She was barred from running her preferred race, the 200, and said Belarusian officials tried to make her board a flight before Japanese police at the airport intervened to help her. Tsimanouskaya said she feared reprisals if she returned to Belarus and had been warned by her grandmother to stay away.

FOOTBALL

Arnette wants to return

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette emerged from a Nevada courtroom Monday saying he hopes to play this season in the NFL, maybe with the Dallas Cowboys, after he resolved a felony 2022 gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors. The former first-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 said he had an airline flight booked to Dallas to talk with that team about a contract. The Kansas City Chiefs released him last year from a reserve contract he had signed just days before his arrest in Las Vegas. Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel last week balked at accepting Arnette's written plea agreement and required Arnette to appear in person to enter his pleas to misdemeanor assault and possessing a gun "in a threatening manner" at a Las Vegas Strip hotel valet stand in January 2022. Israel stuck with the terms of the plea deal and sentenced Arnette to 50 hours of community service, $2,000 in fines, surrender of the gun he had when he was arrested and to stay out of trouble for 90 days. Arnette faces up to one year in jail if he violates the agreement. The case will be closed if he complies.

Pair of Browns hurt

Cleveland's defensive line depth is suddenly a concern as second-year ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas could miss significant time for the Browns with knee injuries. Before Monday's practice, Coach Kevin Stefanski revealed both injuries while providing few other details or a timetable for recovery. He did say the injuries could stretch into the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 against Cincinnati. Stefanski said one of the ends was injured in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets and the other was hurt "before" that.

Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech, left, holds Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, as White Sox's Tim Anderson throws a punch during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. Anderson and Ramírez were among those ejected. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) is held by Andrew Vaughn, center, after Anderson's fight with Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. Elvis Andrus is at right. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech, left, holds Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, as White Sox's Tim Anderson throws a punch during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. Anderson and Ramírez were among those ejected. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, punches Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, center, in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Second base umpire Malachi Moore, front right, gets between Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, back right , in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Chicago White Sox major league field coordinator Mike Tosar (37) gets between Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (5) and Cleveland Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) is cheered as he walks off the field following an altercation with Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

