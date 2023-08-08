One voice, one message: Arkansas football aiming for improved secondary

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are vowing to become communications specialists to improve their play in the secondary this fall -- even if their "one-voice, one-message" plan is coming from two coaches.

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive backs coach Deron Wilson will have their work cut out for them in putting it all together.

The Razorbacks ranked 131st and last among all FBS schools last season by allowing 294.7 passing yards per game.

So even while Arkansas was creating problems for opposing offenses with a school-record 42 sacks and actually playing decent man coverage at the cornerback spots, the secondary was still torched by permitting 350-plus passing yards in five games. That figure included 377 yards by South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, 357 by Missouri State's Jason Shelley, 406 by Mississippi State's Will Rogers and 544 by Kansas' Jaylen Daniels in a triple overtime game in the Liberty Bowl.

Wilson said on Monday he and Woodson share the duties of talking to the entire room of defensive backs and rotate working with the two groups of cornerbacks/nickel backs and safeties.

"Ha-ha, I knew that would probably be a question," Wilson said when asked how he and Woodson share duties in the secondary. "We meet as a secondary all together. Sometimes he runs the meeting, sometimes I run the meeting. Sometimes we split up.

"The reason we run it together is because we're all one. One voice, whether it's his voice or my voice. Which, if it's his voice it is my voice and if it's my voice it's his voice because we're on the same page. At times we split up where I may take the corners and he takes the safeties and vice versa. We work as one and make sure we're always on the same page."

Woodson and Wilson hammer home the communication part, which is essential for a defensive backfield, as attested by seniors Hudson Clark and Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern on Monday.

"They're very together," McGlothern said. "They're never not on the same page. ... They over-communicate. ... That's basically how I could say it. And it's a good thing they make us over-communicate and hold us accountable."

Said Clark, "Their teaching is the exact same. So whoever goes up there is going to teach us good and it's not going to affect our play at all."

Wilson said he and Woodson, working with new defensive coordinator Travis Williams, want the players to get used to the personality and teachings of both coaches in case one of them is in the coaches' booth and one on the sidelines during the season. Those designations have not yet been settled.

"We haven't had the first scrimmage yet, so we don't have it ironed out yet," Wilson said with a laugh.

The defensive backfield is awash in numbers and new talent, though veterans like the cornerback McGlothern, a 13-game starter, Clark (10 starts), Jayden Johnson (7) and Malik Chavis (6) return for the all-new back seven defensive staff. Additionally, Quincey McAdoo (4 starts), a late season sensation as a freshman, is still on the roster, though he is likely in line for a redshirt after suffering a neck injury in a rollover car wreck in May.

The coaches added what they hope are impact players through the portal, both mid-term enrollees like Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson and Al Walcott who went through spring ball, and players who reported in the summer like Jaheim Singletary, AJ Braithwaite and Kee'yon Stewart, to add to a substantial group of true freshmen.

The Razorbacks know they must play better on the back end to improve on the team's 7-6 record.

"Obviously we're not going to focus on last year, but I think we can take what we learned from last year's experience," Clark said.

In a way, Clark is indicative of the changing nature of the Hogs defensive backs.

After injuries to safeties Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher last season, Clark moved to that position and his lack of weight and hitting power was evident at times, such as a touchdown run by Mississippi State's Dillon Johnson.

"The more and more I play it, the more comfortable I get," said Clark, who had one of his most important plays -- an interception just before halftime at BYU -- while playing safety.

The senior Chavis also moved from corner to safety last year and classmate LaDarrius Bishop is back after missing most of last year due to knee surgery.

The coaching staff hopes they hit through the portal the way they did last season when McGlothern and Latavious Brini wound up playing huge roles.

"We've got a few new guys," Wilson said. "One of them, Jaheim Singletary, has been really impressive these first four days, getting the defense down, flying around and communicating with the rest of the guys. Same with Kee'yon Stewart, another new guy we have.

"When you talk about from a freshman perspective, TJ Metcalf, he continues to impress. If you walked on the field you wouldn't even know he's a freshman with how he communicates, how he talks. He's impressive. Another guy, Jaylon Braxton, has been having a really good fall camp also."

Coach Sam Pittman said he hopes the Razorbacks can locate a rotation of five top cornerbacks to allow one of them to get reps at the nickel spot, which is also going by the name "Hog" for the defensive staff. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Lewis currently works with the top unit at that spot, followed by transfer AJ Braithwaite and freshman Jabrae Shaw.

Pittman indicated Johnson could be a candidate to make that move.

"He's been playing a little Hog, but our mindset for the secondary, period, is ... get the best five on the field," Wilson said. "That's what the head coach's mindset is. Who's the best five?

"Let's get the best five on the field so we can put our best foot forward. You don't want to have one of your better guys on the bench because he's stacked behind whether it's a safety or he's stacked behind a corner. Let's get the best five on the field."

The Razorbacks, beset by injuries and constant shuffling last year, hope to have a minimum of five impact players to help solve their secondary woes.