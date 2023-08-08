100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- According to announcement today by Phil Draiss of the drilling firm of Fuller and Draiss which has been sinking the Trimble test several miles east of this city, the well will be completed in a depth of 3,500 feet and a thorough test made. Fuller and Draiss today made no further statement concerning the alleged "planting" of the well which it is said caused the Chamber of Commerce to remind the action of several days ago in offering initial assistance in completing the test. G. W. (Red) Koonce whom Fuller yesterday charged with placing carbide in the well in a statement today said "Anything that has been said intimating that I or my crew had anything to do with doing the Trimble well for the purpose of collecting wages from Fuller & Draiss is untrue."

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1973

GENTRY -- The Good News Singers, 26 Arkansas and Louisiana students of Ozark Academy Gentry and Southwestern Union College at Keene, Te., will present several concerts and other brief performances in the Little Rock area and Arkansas today through Sunday. The group is scheduled to perform at 10 a.m. today at the Capitol rotunda. The next stop will be at 7 p.m. for the residents of the Salvation Army Men's Social Service Center. The chorus will perform at 7 a.m. Thursday on KATV channel 7, will tape the performance at 9 a.m. at KTHV Channel 11 for showing at noon, will visit the Arkansas Arts Center at 10 a.m., and will sing for the Little Rock Rotary Club at noon at the Downtown Holiday Inn. At 7:30 p.m. Friday they will sing at the Seventh Day Baptist Church at 3801 West Eleventh Street, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 8700 North Rodney Parham Road; and at West Memphis at 4:30 pm. Sunday, the group will perform at 10:45 a.m. at the Central Church of the Nazarene at 5121 Baseline Road and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at ministers' retreat at Camp Yorktown Bay.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1998

There was the story of the mysterious hitchhiker, picked up by a driver near Bella Vista (or Conway, or Camden), who exudes an aura of peace, then promptly disappears from the car. A heavenly apparition, duly reported, though no one ever spoke to the driver. It was always a sister-in-law or a friend of a friend. Call her the Lady in Red. There was the one about a gang initiation in Little Rock. It involves a car without its lights on at night. When you flash your lights in warning, you become a target. We heard about that one all the way from Louisiana. It was never verified, but it made a good story. The Wall Street Journal has reported the latest such "urban myth." This one is out of California. Where else? Word/rumor/gossip was that some FOBs in Hollywood have bought a house in tony Pacific Palisades. It's for their favorite president once he starts on his next career as a movie mogul.

10 years ago

Aug. 8, 2013

ALPENA -- While interviewing for the top position in the Alpena School District, Andrea Martin sensed low morale among the staff as a result of financial struggles that had meant cuts to staff and changes within the district. Now the superintendent, Martin plans to focus on returning the district to financial stability and raising morale among teachers, she said. "I like to consider myself very caring and concerned," she said. "I want to create that nurturing environment. I want to be a good listener. When you come in, I want you to know that I'm here for you." Martin started working as Alpena superintendent July 1, after spending 12 years in the nearby Green Forest School District. She left Green Forest as the district's federal programs coordinator and director of instruction, but she also spent seven months as its interim superintendent during the 2011-12 school year.