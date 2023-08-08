Peyton Manning, Tony Dorsett in the speaker lineup for this year's Little Rock Touchdown Club series

The Little Rock Touchdown Club will start its weekly luncheon meets on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the DoubleTree Hotel at 424 West Markham St. with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman as the speaker.

This year's lineup includes two Heisman Trophy winners as well as notable former players, coaches and media personalities from across the nation and Arkansas.

THE LINEUP

Aug. 22 Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman

Aug. 28 Laura Rutledge, ESPN

Sept. 5 Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback

Sept. 11 Tony Dorsett, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Sept. 17 Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek

Sept. 25 Peyton Hillis, former Arkansas and NFL running back

Oct. 2 Jim McMahon, former NFL quarterback

Oct. 9 Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones

Oct. 16 Jackie Sherrill, former coach of Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh

Oct. 23 Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown

Oct. 30 Chris Doering, SEC Network

Nov. 6 Alyssa Lang, SEC Network

Nov. 13 Ryan McGee, SEC Network

Nov. 21 David Cutcliffe, former coach of Ole Miss, Duke



