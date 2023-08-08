Peyton Manning, Tony Dorsett in the speaker lineup for this year's Little Rock Touchdown Club series

The Little Rock Touchdown Club will start its weekly luncheon meets on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the DoubleTree Hotel at 424 West Markham St. with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman as the speaker.
This year's lineup includes two Heisman Trophy winners as well as notable former players, coaches and media personalities from across the nation and Arkansas.
THE LINEUP
Aug. 22 Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman
Aug. 28 Laura Rutledge, ESPN
Sept. 5 Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback
Sept. 11 Tony Dorsett, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
Sept. 17 Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek
Sept. 25 Peyton Hillis, former Arkansas and NFL running back
Oct. 2 Jim McMahon, former NFL quarterback
Oct. 9 Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones
Oct. 16 Jackie Sherrill, former coach of Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh
Oct. 23 Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown
Oct. 30 Chris Doering, SEC Network
Nov. 6 Alyssa Lang, SEC Network
Nov. 13 Ryan McGee, SEC Network
Nov. 21 David Cutcliffe, former coach of Ole Miss, Duke