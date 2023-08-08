Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Peyton Manning, Tony Dorsett in the speaker lineup for this year's Little Rock Touchdown Club series

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:00 p.m.
Peyton Manning arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Little Rock Touchdown Club will start its weekly luncheon meets on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the DoubleTree Hotel at 424 West Markham St. with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman as the speaker.

This year's lineup includes two Heisman Trophy winners as well as notable former players, coaches and media personalities from across the nation and Arkansas.

THE LINEUP

Aug. 22 Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman

Aug. 28 Laura Rutledge, ESPN

Sept. 5 Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback

Sept. 11 Tony Dorsett, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Sept. 17 Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek

Sept. 25 Peyton Hillis, former Arkansas and NFL running back

Oct. 2 Jim McMahon, former NFL quarterback

Oct. 9 Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones

Oct. 16 Jackie Sherrill, former coach of Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh

Oct. 23 Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown

Oct. 30 Chris Doering, SEC Network

Nov. 6 Alyssa Lang, SEC Network

Nov. 13 Ryan McGee, SEC Network

Nov. 21 David Cutcliffe, former coach of Ole Miss, Duke


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT