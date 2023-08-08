Plans for Clinton Presidential Center expansion, Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute announced

The Clinton Foundation announced plans today for an expansion of the Clinton Presidential Center that will include the new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute.

The institute will include the “personal archives and papers” of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state, according to a news release.

Additionally, the expansion will serve as a “hub for [Hillary Clinton’s] nonprofit and advocacy work,” the release stated.

The Clinton Foundation is partnering with Studio Gang, an award-winning international architecture and urban design practice, to design the project, said Rebecca Tennille, a foundation spokeswoman.

The Clinton Presidential Center, named after former president and former Arkansas governor Bill Clinton, expects to release more details of the expansion next year.

“For nearly two decades, the Clinton Center has inspired millions of visitors, convened global leaders, and served as a catalyst for innovative social and economic development,” Clinton Foundation Executive Director Stephanie S. Streett said.

The Clinton Center stated that since the museum opened its doors in 2004, more than 5 million people from around the world have visited, including more than 500,000 students and educators.



