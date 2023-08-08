Rangers arrest Spa City man after gun, drugs found in stop





HOT SPRINGS -- National Park Service rangers arrested a Hot Springs man Friday on felony charges after a routine traffic stop in which a gun and over half a pound of marijuana were reportedly found in his possession.

Peyton James Kreiling, 22, who lists a Walnut Valley Road address, was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, with purpose to deliver, punishable by up to 10 years.

Kreiling was being held on a $50,000 bond. According to court records, he lists no prior felony history but had pleaded no contest Dec. 2, 2020, to a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and was fined $960.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Park Service Rangers Leland Barker and Stephen Little were on patrol when they spotted a black GMC SUV traveling north on Park Avenue and clocked it on radar doing 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, so they stopped it at DeSoto Park, 1700 Park Ave.

They made contact with the driver, identified as Kreiling, and were asking for his license and registration when Barker allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment.

Kreiling was detained "due to his nervous behavior" and the rangers initiated a probable cause search. A Bersa .380-caliber pistol was found inside the center console. The search also allegedly uncovered two quart-size bags under the front passenger seat that contained 233.8 grams, or just over half a pound, of marijuana.



