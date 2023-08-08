Razorback camp notebook: Defense has upper hand in 2-on-2

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson and the University of Arkansas offense had a rough day in 2-on-2 slot coverage drills in the red zone early in camp practice No. 5 on the grass practice field outside Walker Pavilion on Tuesday.

The defense limited the quarterbacks to 11-of-26 passing in the period, though Jefferson and the quarterbacks combined for seven touchdowns.

“Two on two wasn’t great today,” third-year receivers coach Kenny Guiton said. “The DBs are going to bring it every day. Today, they got us.

“It’s crazy, the next period, we go to punt and I’ve got some DBs in the position I’m coaching and I said, ‘Man, y’all are giving me teach tape. I see the DBs came to practice today.’”

Guiton and receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaiah Sategna said the offense responded and had a strong finish in the pass game in the two-minute drill.

“The team shined in two minute,” Armstrong said. “The whole offense shined in two minute.”

Isaac TeSlaa led the unit with two scoring catches, one from Jefferson and one from Malachi Singleton during the 2-on-2 portion.

Aidan McCowan had an interception against Jefferson in the back of the end zone when the senior could not find an open receiver and threw into coverage for Chris Harris. Jefferson, who was named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday, was 2 for 9 with the interception and also connected with Jaedon Wilson for a touchdown.

LaDarrius Bishop, Dylan Hasz, Jayden Johnson and Kee’yon Stewart all recorded pass breakups. The defense also forced a pair of no throws due to solid coverage in the compact territory of the red zone.

Jacolby Criswell went 3 for 4, with the completions on short outs Armstrong, Wilson and Sam Mbake, and he also had the two no throws.

Cade Fortin completed 3 of 5 passes and connected with Davion Dozier and Kamron Bibby for touchdowns. Dozier brought in a nice fade over Jaheim Singletary and Bibby made a nice pivot move to ditch his defender.

Singleton went 2 for 4 with two touchdowns, but he should’ve had a third. Kaylon Morris caught his first score and TeSlaa got free from a bunch formation for an easy touchdown on his second. Chris Rhodes was open behind AJ Braithwaite in the back of the end zone but he bobbled and dropped what should have been Singleton’s third touchdown.

Rykar Acebo’s first pass was a touchdown to Bibby against a coverage bust, but his next three throws went incomplete.

Dinged up

Offensive lineman Joey Su’a and defensive linemen Anthony “Tank” Booker and Keivie Rose worked on the sideline with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The Razorbacks came into camp relatively healthy, though cornerback Quincey McAdoo is not on the roster following a neck injury in May, and have not reported a major injury through five workouts.

Camp conditions

For a third consecutive day the Razorbacks worked in far cooler-than-normal temperatures following morning rain and storms. The temperature to open practice was 70 degrees and it trickled up slightly from there by the end.

The Razorbacks will have Wednesday off and then put in full pads for the first time on Thursday in advance of Saturday’s first major scrimmage.

Coach Sam Pittman is scheduled to talk to the media on both Thursday and Saturday, with defensive line Coach Deke Adams slated for Friday.

Scouts for the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots were among the NFL personnel on hand.

Long history

Receiver Andrew Armstrong and cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson are new teammates at Arkansas, but they share a long history growing up in Texas.

“I’ve been knowing Snaxx since I was in, like, seventh grade,” said Armstrong, a redshirt senior who transferred from Texas A&M-Commerce. “We went against each other in high school and 7-on-7 [summer competition] a lot.”

Armstrong played at Dallas Bishop Dunne High School. Johnson, a redshirt junior who transferred from Baylor, played at Lancaster High School, 17 miles south of Dallas.

“So when we both came up here, you know me and him [were] just going against each other,” Armstrong said. “It makes him better, makes me better.”

Donations up

Place kicker Cam Little said he’s planning to raise his donation to the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas to $50 per made field goal this season.

Little donated $200 to the organization, $10 per field goal, in 2021 when he hit 20 of 24.

Last season Little upped the donation to $20 per made kick for a total of $260 after going 13 for 16.

Little, the Razorbacks’ representative on the SEC’s Community Service Team in 2022, has a cousin, Ayden Little, who has Down Syndrome.

“To give back to an association like that, it’s so personal to me,” Little said in 2021. “It’s great. “I hope I can make as many kicks to donate as much money to that association as I can.”

Last spring, Fort Smith-based shipping logistics company ArcBest made a donation of $25,000 to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas on Little’s behalf during a segment on “Good Morning America.”

Arkansas fans also have donated to the organization after Little announced his support two years ago.

Finger fix

Freshman deep snapper Eli Stein missed the final two games after suffering a broken right index finger on a play during the Hogs 42-27 win over Ole Miss on Homecoming.

“What happened was I snapped on a field goal or PAT … and the dude came down on me and I put my hand up and it just came backward,” Stein said, indicating how far his finger bent backward. "There’s not much you can do about that.”

Stein said trainers at first thought his finger was dislocated and began pulling on it.

“I’m like, ‘You know, I don’t think that’s doing a whole lot,’” Stein said.

“He came off the field [saying] ‘I think my finger’s broken,’ and it was all popped out,” kicker Cam Little said. “It was funny. No, not funny, but he came off the field. His eyes were just in shock, and me and Max [Fletcher] looked at each other like, ‘What the heck?’”

John Oehrlein, who transferred to Texas State in the offseason, came on to snap for the last two-plus games and had no major issues.