Sanders appoints Mallory secretary of Department of Health

Renee Mallory has been chosen to serve as secretary of state Department of Health after serving as interim secretary since May of 2022, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday.

Mallory began her career at Arkansas Department of Health in 1988 and has served in various roles, including chief of staff and deputy director, according to the governor's office. She began serving as interim secretary of Health under Sanders in January 2023 and served as interim secretary of health under Gov. Asa Hutchinson from May 2022 to January 2023.

“Renee Mallory has done an excellent job leading the Department of Health as the Interim Secretary — and today, I am proud to announce that she will serve as the permanent Secretary," Sanders said in a news release. "Her 34 years of service at the Department of Health have prepared her to excel in this role. She is the highly qualified, experienced leader we need at the helm as we work together to improve and protect the health of all Arkansans.

Mallory said in a news release she is extremely honored to serve as the secretary of health.

"I greatly appreciate the Governor’s dedication to Arkansans and her support for the Department of Health as we work to achieve our mission: protecting and improving the health and well-being of all Arkansans," Mallory said. "I look forward to continuing to be a part of the extraordinary work being done in our state. I am also thankful to be leading an organization with employees who are committed to providing needed services to the people of Arkansas in the best and most efficient way possible.”



