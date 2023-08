Shifting market a threat to homebuilding stocks

The latest rally in homebuilding stocks faces a few potential roadblocks, analysts warn.

In recent months, the group of homebuilder shares have been notching record after record, posting the best first half in almost a decade. Homebuilder share prices even rose during the pandemic, stumbling just briefly in 2022, before regaining traction. The cohort is also outperforming the broader market -- up more than 50% year-to-date versus the S&P 500's 17% gain.

Still, analysts warn to watch for factors threatening the sector's growth.

"Builders are in the business of building shelter capacity," said Carl Reichardt, a homebuilding analyst at BTIG. "Shelter capacity right now is very low. So the head wind to the group is if shelter capacity that isn't bought by the home builders increases."

So far, new homes being built by companies like D.R. Horton and Lennar have been snatched up by buyers. The activity has helped drive up each firm's shares by more than 40% year-to-date.

However, their fortunes could diminish somewhat if dynamics in the existing home market shift, according to Reichardt, who adds that a drop in rental prices could entice potential home buyers into short-term leases instead of buying new houses.

A dip in interest rates could also disrupt housing market dynamics, he said. The Federal Reserve's aggressive, monetary-policy-tightening campaign has dissuaded homeowners from moving, leading prospective buyers to seek new houses. That has sent previously owned home sales lower in nearly every month since the start of last year.

Eventually, the central bank will start to cut interest rates. While the timeline of that easing remains unclear, a decline in borrowing costs could reinvigorate existing homeowners to place their homes back on the market, introducing more inventory.

"Ironically, if rates went significantly lower from here, it could juice demand a little bit, but you also might have a lot of competition coming in from the resale side of things," Oppenheimer Executive Director Tyler Batory said.

Some builders, including D.R. Horton and KB Home, target first-time home buyers who would feel the effects of any financial burden. While the U.S. labor market has remained resilient, a wave of job cuts could dent the number of home buyers, according to Batory. Additionally, the resumption of student loan payments might leave consumers with less cash on hand for big purchases like a house, he said.

According to a report from Redfin last month, first-time home buyers need to earn 13% more than a year ago to afford the average U.S. starter home. Another report from the real estate brokerage showed that the average U.S. homebuyer's monthly mortgage payment is up almost 20% from a year ago, as rates remain elevated.

There is always risk, said Batory, but all things considered, "It's going to be fine. I think you have a multiyear earnings growth story."

Information for this article was contributed by David Marino of Bloomberg News.