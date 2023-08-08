Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Shane Burks, 37, of 1518 Madison County 8270 in Huntsville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Burks was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jackson Gloe, 21, of 16744 Delight Drive in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault, battery and arson. Gloe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Robert Bailey, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Bailey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Thomas Bess, 31, of 4433 W. Wedge Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Bess was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

Jeremy Bara, 47, of 23505 War Eagle Black Top Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Bara was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Laverne Cole, 61, of 10482 Horan Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Cole was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.