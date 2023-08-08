Tyson closing 4 more plants after 3Q losses





Tyson Foods Inc., while reporting third-quarter losses in revenue and profit, said Monday that it's closing four more chicken processing plants, including one in North Little Rock, in an effort to cut costs.

The Springdale-based meat company said the other plants to be closed are in Corydon, Ind., and Noel and Dexter in Missouri.

A company spokesperson said Tyson is not disclosing how many jobs will be eliminated as a result of the closures.

Tyson Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said in the earnings report that "the decision to close four chicken facilities ... demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization; and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger on the long term."

In May, Tyson closed a plant in Van Buren and one in Virginia. The Van Buren operation employed 969 workers, and the Glen Allen, Va., plant had 692 workers. At the time, Tyson said it would offer displaced employees jobs at its other plants as it shifts its production to better utilize its processing capacity.

In 2018, Tyson celebrated 50 years of production at the North Little Rock plant.

"The North Little Rock plant has played a key role in the history and success of our company," John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods' board of directors, said in a 2018 news release. "Our purchase of the plant in 1969 marked the start of our production of further-processed chicken, which became the cornerstone of our poultry business. It also enabled us to enter the food service business. I'm proud of our North Little Rock team members and the work they continue to do today to serve our customers."

The 76,000-square-foot facility in the Rose City area of North Little Rock began operation in April 1968 as part of Prospect Farms Inc., specializing in food service products, the company said. Tyson Foods acquired Prospect Farms in 1969.

Tyson's revenue fell 3% from last year's third quarter, to $13.14 billion. The sales decline was mainly in the pork and chicken segments, Tyson said.

The company reported a net loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared with a profit of $750 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The per-share earnings came in far below the average estimate by eight analysts of 26 cents.

The company released its earnings report before the markets opened.

Tyson shares closed Monday at $54.30, down $2.16, or 3.83%. Its shares have traded between $47.11 and $83.08 in the past year.

Ben Bienvenu, an analyst with financial services firm Stephens Inc., said Tyson's results were "about as we expected, but certainly weak."

He sees the decision to close the four underperforming chicken plants as a positive move, "even if it comes with a sizable goodwill impairment in the period."

"We think the stock should continue to be on the radar screen for long-term value investors who can be patient," Bienvenu said.

The running theme throughout the executives' presentation to investors was "we are controlling the things we can control" at a time when variables such as consumer demand and commodity prices produce both headwinds and tailwinds for Tyson products.

Tyson's beef segment saw a slight increase in sales volume during the quarter, the company said. However, its average sales price decrease reflects lower beef commodity prices as herd liquidation continues to tighten supplies, "leading to higher cattle costs, narrowing spreads, and difficult export market conditions," the company said.

The company will continue working to better balance supply with customer demand, King said.

The pork segment's sales volume dipped 1.8% as prices plummeted 16.4% in the quarter. Increased feed costs affected the company's internal live production and sourced hog supply.

Also, a fire at a Nebraska Tyson processing plant in April had a small negative impact on the segment in the third quarter, King said.

Tyson's hallmark chicken segment faces commodity prices that are significantly lower compared with last year. But internal actions the company took, such as closing the two plants in May and making improvements in yield, spend and efficiency increased profitability.

"I believe that with chicken, we've been on the right path for the last couple of years," King said.

In operations, he said, the segment is performing better than ever.

"We really struggled with getting demand and consumption right," King said. But now, he said, "We're actually doing better than we have before."

Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 as a chicken producer.

In the company's retail brands and prepared foods segment, sales volume slipped because of decreased demand in food service such as to restaurants, hospitals and convenience stores. This was partially offset by growth in retail demand, however.

Average sales prices fell slightly in the quarter because of lower bacon prices.

Tyson retail products sell under such familiar brands as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee and Ball Park.

"We continue to show market share leadership in most of the retail categories in which we compete," King said, and this segment "is a key growth pillar for the future."

Looking at the outlook for fiscal 2023, Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson said the company is maintaining its sales guidance range of $53 billion to $54 billion.

"We expect to be at the lower end with roughly flat sales growth for the year," Tyson said.

The company is reducing its expectations for capital expenditures to about $2.1 billion, he said.

"So in summary, while the current operating environment is difficult in several of our businesses, we are making improvements across our operations, and we are optimistic on our long-term growth opportunities," Tyson said.



