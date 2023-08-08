UA women win by 112 in trip opener

It may be an understatement to describe the Arkansas women's basketball team's first exhibition game Monday in Croatia as lopsided.

Arkansas raced to a 43-1 lead over the InCroatia All-Stars and kept its foot on the throttle en route to a 124-12 victory. The game was played in Split, Croatia.

Seven Razorbacks scored in double figures, led by junior forward Emrie Ellis, who scored 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

She was joined by Saylor Poffenbarger (18 points), Jenna Lawrence (15), Carly Keats (13), Sasha Goforth (12), Maryam Dauda (12) and Taliah Scott (10).

"I thought it was really good to see a number of rotations come in," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said in a video posted to the team's social media pages. "[We] played in little 4-minute stretches. It was a good way to get this trip started."

Arkansas shot 50.4% from the floor (51 of 101), including 13 for 39 from three-point range. The Razorbacks pulled down 69 rebounds, led by Poffenbarger's 10.

Starters for the Razorbacks were Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Dauda and Poffenbarger. Reserves were put in quickly after Arkansas put the game out of reach.

Daniels scored 9 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the first quarter with 3 assists. Spencer tied a team-high 5 assists in just 10:51 of action, which was the fewest by a Razorback, and Poffenbarger also had 5 assists in 20:08.

Lawrence made a quick impact as she scored 11 points in her first 6 1/2 minutes. She went 3 for 3 from deep in the first quarter, nearly had a double-double with 9 rebounds and added a team-best 6 steals.

Goforth had 3 blocks to lead the Razorbacks, along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Razorbacks were ahead 70-7 at halftime and 101-12 through three quarters. Arkansas outscored InCroatia 23-0 in the fourth quarter to close out a dominant performance.

Arkansas worked on the press it has been implementing this summer during practices.

"Not 40 minutes of hell yet, but 20 minutes I thought was pretty good of our press," Neighbors said. "It's something that we've talked about all summer long adding. ... I think what it does is it really sets the tone for the way the rest of the game is going to be played.

"Even though we didn't press [for the entire game], it still set this tone of defensive mentality."

The 112-point margin of victory was the largest on record for Arkansas in any contest, exhibition or in season.

In 1977, the Razorbacks defeated Bartlesville Wesleyan by 79 points during a regular-season game.

The previous largest margin of victory during an international tour came in 2013 when Arkansas defeated All-Star Vicenze 87-28 in Italy.

The Razorbacks will travel to the Croatian city of Dubrovnik and have one day to sightsee before facing ZKK Buducnost Podgorica at 11:30 a.m. Central on Wednesday.