WH remembers 3 lives taken too soon

White Hall High School has suffered three tragic losses in the past three months, and the community gathered Sunday in their honor.

The school held "A Time of Remembrance" in the WHHS performing arts center in honor of students Benjamin Redix and Tyler Via and football coach Ryan Mallett.

"Ben, Tyler and Coach Mallett meant a lot to us," Superintendent Gary Williams said. "Big part of our community, big part of our school family and we definitely have gone through some sadness over the last few months."

After Williams' opening comments, one relative and one school representative who knew each person spoke.

Redix died in May just before he was set to graduate. He played football and ran track for the Bulldogs. In his final track meet, he won the triple jump at the Meet of Champs.

His mother, Shaneisha Robinson, spoke first, followed by White Hall interim head football Coach Jason Mitchell, who also coached Redix in track.

Robinson said Redix had planned to give back to the White Hall community in the future, and the family will keep that alive through the Benjamin Redix Foundation. The foundation will award football and track scholarships to White Hall students, hold football camps and more.

"Out of all the accomplishments of my son, about him being a great athlete, I'm more proud of the person that he was," Robinson said. "He was respectful, considerate, loving, just an all-around great person."

Mitchell said Redix had a contagious smile. He was quiet, but he was a leader and a team player. Mitchell said no player at White Hall will wear Redix's No. 5 jersey again.

Via, who would have been a junior this year, died in June. He was a JROTC cadet who loved guns and the outdoors. His father, Donnie Via, and JROTC instructor, retired Army Capt. Brian Hutchinson, spoke.

His father said Via had planned to enter the military out of high school before becoming a veterinarian while working as a gunsmith on the side.

"[Tyler] was a good kid," his father said. "He was my best friend, my son Logan's best friend. The three of us would be together like the Three Stooges in the deer woods or in the river all of the time."

Hutchinson said Via always took charge and made sure things got done in JROTC. He said he never had to worry about Via, and Via would keep his classmates in line, too.

Mallett died less than a week after Via. The former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback had just finished his first year as White Hall head football coach. His sister, Lauren Hays, spoke, followed by White Hall defensive coordinator Hunter Vincent.

Hays said Mallett loved coaching at White Hall.

"My family and I would like to sincerely thank the White Hall community for accepting Ryan into your community and loving him like your own," Hays said. "We have felt that love since his passing. I'm truly sorry that your community has faced so much heartbreak in the last couple of months. White Hall will always have a special place in our heart, because you had a place in your heart for Ryan."

Vincent said he only knew Mallett for 18 months, but the two became close friends outside of work. When Vincent interviewed for the job at White Hall, he said it took 10 seconds for the two to realize they were a good fit for each other. He said he learned a lot from Mallett, and said he believes Mallett would have coached at the collegiate level some day.

After everyone spoke, Williams told the audience that the room would be left open the rest of the day so people could stay as long as they needed.