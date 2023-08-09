2 men die in wrecks on Arkansas roads

Two people died in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from local authorities.

Heah Welch, 35, of Westfield, Okla., was killed around 6:32 a.m. Monday when the 1998 Honda motorcycle he was driving east on County Line Road in Springdale struck a 2017 Chrysler that turned into his path off of Lowell Road, according to a report from Springdale police.

Welch was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the east side of the intersection, fatally injured, the report says.

An officer investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and rainy and the road was wet at the time.

A 17-year-old male whose name was not released died around 7:45 p.m. Monday when the Kawasaki KLX230R dirt bike he was riding south on Gill Road near Bethesda left the road, according to a report from the Independence County sheriff's office.

The bike crashed into dense brush, and the teen's body was found with it, the report states. It did not appear he was ejected from the motorcycle, the report says.

A deputy investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.