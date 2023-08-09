3 Doors Down, Candlebox concert at Walmart AMP in Rogers postponed due to inclement weather

ROGERS -- The 3 Doors Down concert in Rogers scheduled for tonight has been postponed, according to the Walmart AMP.

A post on the venue's Facebook page said the concert was postponed because of inclement weather expected in the area. The post said a new show date would be announced soon.

"Ticketholders should hold onto tickets as they will be valid for the new date," according to the post.

The rock band was scheduled to perform at the Walmart AMP with fellow hard rockers Candlebox as the opening act. It is unclear at this time if Candlebox will be the opener for the rescheduled concert.