Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

3 Doors Down, Candlebox concert at Walmart AMP in Rogers postponed due to inclement weather

by Chris Swindle | Today at 5:41 p.m.
Chris Henderson (left) and Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down perform Nov. 30, 2016, at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP/Invision/Amy Harris)

ROGERS -- The 3 Doors Down concert in Rogers scheduled for tonight has been postponed, according to the Walmart AMP.

A post on the venue's Facebook page said the concert was postponed because of inclement weather expected in the area. The post said a new show date would be announced soon.

"Ticketholders should hold onto tickets as they will be valid for the new date," according to the post.

The rock band was scheduled to perform at the Walmart AMP with fellow hard rockers Candlebox as the opening act. It is unclear at this time if Candlebox will be the opener for the rescheduled concert.

Print Headline: 3 Doors Down concert postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT