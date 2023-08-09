7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Treat the family with Simple Asian Beef Salad (see recipe). Serve it with roasted red potatoes and this Blistered Okra: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Toss okra in a little canola oil and place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with some coarse salt. Roast until blistered, about 15 minutes, turning after 8 minutes. Arrange on a serving platter and sprinkle with more salt if desired. Add whole-grain bread. Key lime pie is for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pie for Monday.

MONDAY: Buy any package of cooked, carved chicken (or prepare your own) and make Curried Chicken Salad: Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and mix with 1 ½ cups fresh peach chunks, ½ cup sliced green onions, ½ cup golden raisins, 6 ounces plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 teaspoon curry powder. Top with toasted walnuts. To serve, spoon onto a bed of mixed greens. Add sliced cucumbers in cider vinegar and naan to the meal. Leftover pie is dessert.

Plan ahead: Prepare enough chicken salad for Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Use the leftover chicken salad for Bagelwiches. For each serving: Spread bottom half of a thin whole-wheat bagel with mayonnaise and layer with lettuce, leftover chicken salad, 2 slices Swiss cheese, 2 slices tomato and 2 red bell pepper rings. Top with remaining bagel half. Serve with veggie chips. Add chicken noodle soup if desired. Enjoy fresh plums for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Change it up with Lentil Pasta With No-Cook Tomato Sauce (see recipe). Serve with a lettuce wedge and garlic bread. Slice cantaloupe for dessert.

Plan ahead: Prepare the pasta sauce 4 to 6 hours before you plan to serve it.

THURSDAY: Treat the kids to Tex-Mex Chicken Fingers. Mix 1 ½ cups finely crushed baked tortilla chips and 1 teaspoon cumin on waxed paper. Beat 1 egg in a shallow bowl with a fork until frothy. Cut 8 chicken tenders (1 pound) in half lengthwise. Dip in egg, then tortilla chip coating. Heat 1 ½ tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add chicken; cook, turning as needed, 4 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Meanwhile, make dipping sauce by mixing ¾ cup taco sauce, ¼ cup sour cream and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro; serve with chicken. Add Mexican rice (from mix), sliced avocados and a romaine salad. Try some fresh peaches for dessert.

FRIDAY: Keep the cost down with your own broiled catfish. Top the fish with Melted Swiss and Mushrooms: Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add 8 ounces sliced white button mushrooms, 8 ounces sliced crimini mushrooms, 1 medium onion (chopped), ¾ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned and moisture evaporates. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in 1 cup coarsely shredded Swiss or Emmentaler cheese and ¼ cup pitted sliced Kalamata olives. Season to taste with coarse salt. Serve over catfish. Add a mixed green salad, corn-on-the-cob and cornbread (from mix). Fresh figs are your dessert.

SATURDAY: Take your guests to the tropics for Fiery Island Pineapple Pork Chops (see recipe) for dinner. Serve with rice, steamed fresh zucchini, a bibb lettuce salad and a baguette. For dessert, spoon fresh blackberries over a little vanilla ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Simple Asian Beef Salad

1 pound beef sirloin tip steaks, cut 1 /8 to ¼ inch thick

½ cup prepared Asian-style dressing, divided use

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 cups mixed greens

2 tablespoons chopped dry-roasted peanuts OR wasabi green peas

Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch-wide strips.

Combine 2 tablespoons dressing, garlic and beef in medium bowl. Cover and marinate in refrigerator from 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add half the beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Using slotted spoon, add beef to salad greens. Add remaining 6 tablespoons dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle with peanuts or peas.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 231 calories, 25 g protein, 11 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 56 mg cholesterol, 312 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

◼️

Lentil Pasta With No-Cook Tomato Sauce

6 medium tomatoes (heirloom or homegrown are best), coarsely chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

15 to 20 leaves fresh basil, cut into ribbons, plus more for garnish

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Splash of balsamic vinegar

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces lentil pasta

Freshly grated parmesan cheese for garnish, if desired

In a large serving bowl, place tomatoes, garlic, basil, oil and vinegar. Stir until all ingredients are well-mixed. Cover; marinate for 4 to 6 hours at room temperature if time allows. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Prepare pasta according to package directions just before serving.

Toss pasta with tomato mixture. Serve garnished with parmesan, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 386 calories, 14 g protein, 20 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 10 mg sodium and 13 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

◼️

Fiery Island Pineapple Pork Chops

4 boneless pork chops (½ inch thick)

4 teaspoons Jamaican jerk seasoning

⅓ cup hot pepper jelly

2 tablespoons pineapple juice

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

4 fresh pineapple rings (cored, ½ inch thick)

Prepare grill for medium heat.

Coat chops with jerk seasoning; set aside for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, microwave jelly, pineapple juice and ginger on 100% power for 30 to 60 seconds or until jelly is melted.

Grill pork on medium-high 5 to 6 minutes per side, turning once. Baste frequently with jelly glaze. During last 3 minutes of grilling, place pineapple rings on grill. Baste with jelly mixture. Grill pineapple until heated through. Serve chops with pineapple.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 274 calories, 28 g protein, 8 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, 86 mg cholesterol, 388 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



