Arkansas Waterways Commission soliciting feedback as it updates strategic plan





The Arkansas agency responsible for promoting the Arkansas, Mississippi, Ouachita, Red and White rivers for transportation purposes is updating its 2018 strategic plan, inviting public feedback through Monday.

Founded in 1967, the seven-member Arkansas Waterways Commission is tasked with developing, promoting and protecting the state's navigable waterways for waterborne transportation and economic development.

The January 2018-drafted strategic plan notes that the White and Red rivers are not navigable in Arkansas but could be. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sought public comment in February about dredging the White River near Batesville for commercial sand and gravel, not for navigation. The Red River is only navigable in Louisiana.

The strategic plan calls for lobbying Congress to fund Corps dredging of the White River, but the commission is now working with the Corps' Memphis District to determine if making it navigable is economically feasible. The Louisiana and Arkansas state governments are planning a $3 million, multi-faceted study about dredging the Red River.

Commission Director Cassandra Caldwell said in an interview that the goal of obtaining congressional appropriations for operating and maintaining the state's navigable waterways is "an ongoing, never-ending task."

Meanwhile, the Corps plans to begin a dredging project to deepen 445 miles of the Arkansas River's navigable channel in 2025. The strategic plan calls for a 12-feet-deep channel along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

"The authorization is there, and it has been. And we got that confirmed over the last five years," Caldwell said.

The survey asks stakeholders' opinions about the commission's effectiveness at working with the federal government to ensure the state's navigable rivers' viability, at educating public and private entities about the rivers and ports, and about the commission's performance in communication, acquiring funds, partnerships and other functions.

The survey also includes a free-response section. Caldwell said the commission is looking for "any kind of feedback that we can take into consideration as we update the strategic plan."

"We're not going to be asking for money for anything. This is just to make sure that we operate efficiently and serve Arkansans in the best way that we possibly can," she said. The commission plans an Aug. 21 meeting to present the survey findings.

Jodi Pryor, general manager for Logistic Services, Inc., the exclusive stevedores for the Little Rock Port Authority with 24 full-time employees, said she hopes the solicitation of public feedback will lead more people to know about Arkansas' navigable waterways.

"So many people, when they think of 'waterborne commerce,' they just think of the ocean and not about the rivers, but they're extremely important," she said.

"We load and unload barges almost every day right here at our port," Pryor said. Hundreds of thousands of tons of material go through the port every year. "It'd be good if it were utilized even more, but we stay busy here, that's for sure," she said.

"We're a public port that can serve almost any and all customers, and we have a wide range of commodities that we process here. We do barges, we work rail, we do trucking, and we do warehousing. And I think that part of the strategic plan would just be to promote that even more, to companies that are considering moving into the Central Arkansas area, or even Arkansas in general."



