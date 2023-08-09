Big, beautiful, burrata-topped burger — in a jiffy





If ever there was a burger that craved an audience, it is this red pepper and burrata burger. It's so over the top that it calls out for a special occasion -- even if that occasion is a weeknight that desperately needs a bit of brightening.

The good news is that it comes together quickly, so while it looks tall and luxurious, it's ready in a little more than 30 minutes.

Pick your protein -- beef, chicken or turkey -- add roasted bell pepper from a jar, loose Italian sausage and a bit of grated parmesan, and mix it all together to form a big-flavored patty. The burger can be cooked on the stove or grilled.

The patty is then topped with burrata -- fresh buffalo mozzarella wrapped around a filling of soft curd. Burrata is so creamy that you don't need a lot for it to be, well, a lot. If you cannot find burrata, swap in fresh mozzarella instead.

If you like, make a little garlic mayonnaise to spread on the bun. It's gilding the lily a bit, but it's a delicious addition.

Red Pepper and Burrata Burgers

2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

½ cup mayonnaise

1 pound lean ground beef, turkey or chicken

4 ounces fresh spicy Italian sausage, casing removed

¼ cup finely chopped jarred roasted red peppers, drained

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon fine salt

6 brioche buns

2 cups arugula

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

2 small rounds burrata cheese (4 ounces total)

In a small bowl, stir together the garlic and mayonnaise. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

In a large bowl, gently combine the beef, sausage, roasted red peppers, parmesan and salt; do not overmix. Divide and shape the mixture into six patties and press to ¾-inch thick.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the burgers and cook for about 7 minutes total, flipping after about 3 minutes, for a medium beef burger. If using turkey or chicken, cook burger to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

To assemble the burgers, spread the garlic mayonnaise on the bottom of each bun and top with some arugula and a couple of fresh basil leaves, if using. Add the burger and tomato slices. Cut each burrata ball into three pieces and add one piece to each burger, making sure to include the creamy center, and finish with the bun tops.

Makes 6 burgers.

Nutrition information: Each burger (prepared with beef) contains approximately 625 calories, 32 g protein, 38 g fat, 37 g carbohydrate (6 g sugar), 115 mg cholesterol, 998 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Recipe adapted from "Delicious Gatherings" by Tara Teaspoon (Shadow Mountain, 2022)



