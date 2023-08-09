Boozman lauds White Hall intern

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., recognized the efforts of White Hall native Blake Bradshaw who served as an intern in Boozman's Washington, D.C., office this summer.

Bradshaw, a White Hall High School graduate, participated in Boozman's Congressional Summer Internship Program.

While in Washington, Bradshaw attended committee hearings, provided constituent services and assisted staff with various legislative and communications-related projects, according to a news release.

He also met many influential Arkansans as part of the office's guest speaker series and spent a day shadowing the senator to get a first-hand look into the daily work of a lawmaker.

"Some of my favorite parts of the internship have been constituent interaction, conducting research and preparing memorandums to aid Senator Boozman and his team," Bradshaw said. "The speaker series has been an invaluable experience to speak to influential Arkansans and get firsthand knowledge to better place myself in my future endeavors."

He is currently a third-year Juris Doctorate candidate at Mississippi College School of Law with plans to join the Arkansas Bar Association and practice in Arkansas.

"Blake has been a huge help with my team's efforts to support the needs of Arkansans," Boozman said. "I appreciate his willingness to take a hands-on approach to public service that has served him and our state well. He has taken full advantage of this internship opportunity and I can't wait to see what he will accomplish in the future."

Boozman hosts interns year-round. Interested college students can learn more about the program and apply at https://www.boozman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/internships.